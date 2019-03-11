Vent's Favorite players of the Kirby Smart era: #10
We asked and the DawgVent voted. Who are your favorite players of the Kirby Smart era? Any player was eligible as long as they played for Georgia from 2016-current.
With each of your favorites, we will provide a video collection of some of their best plays and memorable moments in the red and black.
#10: Davin Bellamy
A three-star recruit from Chamblee High School, Bellamy played with his emotions on his sleeve and became a leading voice on Georgia's 2017-18 national championship appearance season. He recorded 34 tackles and five sacks in his senior season. He also forced two fumbles, one of which became one of the greatest plays in Georgia football history.
Iconic play: Sack at Notre Dame
No. 15-ranked Georgia was trying to prove they were capable of performing well in the national spotlight when the Bulldogs traveled to Notre Dame. Bellamy's strip sack preserved the one-point lead and allowed Georgia to leave South Bend victorious.
Other notable plays
Personality
Davin Bellamy played with heart and emotion. He famously yelled "humble yourself" at Baker Mayfield after the Rose Bowl. It was the crescendo to an already personality filled four years at UGA.