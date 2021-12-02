Stats Crunch: 2021 SEC Championship

For the fourth time under Kirby Smart, Georgia will be playing in the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs are 3-5 all-time in SEC Championship games. The Dawgs are also looking for their 14th SEC Championship overall. The 14 would move Georgia into second place by themselves for the most SEC titles overall. Georgia is also looking for its 17th straight win, which would tie the team record originally set from 1945 to 1947. The Bulldogs will look to go 13-0 for the first time in school history, and the 13 wins would tie Georgia's highest win total in a season. The Dawgs had 13 wins in both 2002 and 2017. Win No. 12 came against Georgia Tech last week. It was Georgia's 69th win all-time against its state rival which is the most against any team. The Bulldogs won 45-0, and it tied for the largest margin of victory by the Dawgs in the series.

Georgia - Largest Margin of Victory Over Georgia Tech Score Winning Margin Site 2021 45-0 45 Atlanta 2019 52-7 45 Atlanta 2002 51-7 44 Athens 1968 47-8 39 Athens 1994 48-10 38 Athens 1903 38-0 38 Atlanta

The 45-0 win was Georgia's third shutout of the season (Arkansas and Vanderbilt). Over the last 50 seasons, Georgia has posted three shutouts in a season in 1980, 1981, 2019, and 2021, with four shutouts in 1971 and 1976. Since 2016, when Smart took over, the Bulldogs have had eight shutouts, which leads the FBS during that time period.

Most Shutouts in the FBS (2016 to Present) Shutouts Since 2016 Shutouts This Season Georgia 8 3 Alabama 7 0 Penn State 6 2 Virginia Tech 6 0 Wisconsin 6 1

Georgia continues to lead the nation in these important defensive categories.

2021 FBS Defensive Leaders Points Per Game Allowed Scrimmage TD Allowed Scrimmage Yards Per Game Allowed Georgia - 6.9 Georgia - 7 Georgia - 231.3 Clemson - 15.0 Clemson - 17 Wisconsin - 240.8 Cincinnati - 15.8 Oklahoma State - 18 Oklahoma State - 276.3 Texas A&M - 15.9 Wisconsin - 18 Minnesota - 284.8 Oklahoma State - 16.4 Wisconsin - 18 Air Force - 288.1 Wisconsin - 16.4

Georgia has allowed seven scrimmage touchdowns ALL SEASON. An FBS team has allowed eight or more scrimmage touchdowns in one game 30 times this season. The 83 points allowed is the second fewest in FBS since 1980 through the first 12 games. Only the Oklahoma Sooners' 81 points through the first 12 games in 1986 is lower. The Bulldogs also lead the nation with a plus-405 scoring margin this season. No other team in the FBS has over 300. The Bearcats of Cincinnati are next on this list at plus-295. The plus-405 is a lot better than Smart's first season, when the Dawgs were just plus-7, and that was after the 8-point Liberty Bowl win over TCU. Since 1980, the 2008 Florida team and the 2018 Alabama team are the only SEC teams with a better scoring margin differential through 12 games. Georgia has 41 sacks on defense this season. Seventeen different Dawgs have had at least a half-sack this season. The 41 sacks is the fifth most in a season by the Bulldogs, and with another good performance, they can climb even higher after this weekend.

Georgia - Most Sacks in a Single Season Sacks Sacks 1981 52 2011 35 2002 45 2017 34 1989 44 2013 33 2007 42 2012 33 2021 41 2018 32 2004 37 2020 32

Alabama's quarterback Bryce Young has been sacked 33 times this season, including a career-high seven times last week in the Iron Bowl. Georgia quarterbacks have been sacked eight times all season. Speaking of the Bulldog signal callers, both of the main quarterbacks have played well this season. Check out how they've fared compared to the other Georgia quarterbacks that led the Dawgs to an SEC Championship.

Georgia Quarterbacks in SEC Championship Game Seasons Passing Stats Pass Yards Rush Yards 2002 - David Greene 218/379 (57.5%) 22 TD passes / 8 INT 2,924 -52 2002 - D.J. Shockley 32/52 (61.5%) 5 TD passes / 2 INT 415 107 2003 - David Greene 264/438 (60.3%) 13 TD passes / 11 INT 3,307 -180 2005 - D.J. Shockley 173/310 (55.8%) 24 TD passes / 5 INT 2,588 322 2011 - Aaron Murray 238/403 (59.1%) 35 TD passes / 14 INT 3,149 111 2012 - Aaron Murray 249/386 (64.5%) 36 TD passes / 10 INT 3,893 -68 2017 - Jake Fromm 181/291 (62.2%) 24 TD passes / 7 INT 2,615 79 2018 - Jake Fromm 206/306 (67.3%) 30 TD passes / 6 INT 2,749 -27 2019 - Jake Fromm 234/385 (60.8%) 24 TD passes / 5 INT 2,860 -12 2021 - Stetson Bennett 119/183 (65.0%) 21 TD passes / 5 INT 1,985 240 2021 - JT Daniels 68/94 (72.3%) 7 TD passes / 3 INT 722 -18

Last week, Georgia had 255 yards passing and 208 yards rushing against Georgia Tech (who had 171 total yards). It was the fifth time this season and the 22nd time overall that Georgia had at least 200 pass yards and 200 rush yards in the same game. To no one's surprise, the Dawgs are 22-0 in those games. The last time the Bulldogs lost in this situation was the season-opener against Clemson in 2013. Zamir White needs 122 more yards rushing to become the 18th different Dawg with 2,000 for his career. Georgia is tied for the SEC lead with four players this season with at least three touchdown rushes. Here are the Dawgs' top five running backs in our weekly look at how they fare quarter-by-quarter.

Georgia Top 5 Running Backs: Quarter-by-Quarter This Season 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd quarter 4th Quarter Zamir White 40 / 222 / 3 31 / 126 / 3 37 / 185 / 1 20 / 185 / 3 James Cook 27 / 202 / 2 32 / 186 / 3 19 / 107 / 1 12 / 86 / 1 Kenny McIntosh 10 / 30 / 0 11 / 22 / 0 18 / 139 / 2 11 / 96 / 1 Kendall Milton 10 / 34 / 1 10 / 58 / 0 14 / 62 / 0 15 / 89 / 0 Daijun Edwards 0 / 0 / 0 1 / 6 / 1 8 / 33 / 0 36 / 138 / 2

On the receiving end, Brock Bowers did it again. Bowers is the only player in the nation with five games with multi-TD receptions. He's tied for the FBS lead for most touchdown receptions by a tight end this season. He already has the most yards receiving and touchdown receptions in a single season by a Georgia tight end and needs 12 more receptions to tie Shannon Mitchell's mark of 49 in 1993 for the reception record. In a chart Stats Crunch was the first to offer, Bowers needs just one reception to tie the single-season Bulldog touchdown reception mark by any player.

Most Receptions in a Single Season by Georgia Bulldog Season TD Receptions Terrence Edwards 2002 11 Brock Bowers 2021 10 Brice Hunter 1993 9 Hason Graham 1994 9 Terrence Edwards 1999 9 A.J. Green 2010 9 Tavarres King 2012 9 Riley Ridley 2018 9

Bowers' ten touchdown receptions is part of Georgia's total of 19 touchdown receptions by freshmen. That leads the FBS and is three ahead of second place Akron. The next highest in the SEC is LSU with ten. Bowers now has three 100-yard receiving games this seasons. Another Bulldog with three career 100-yard receiving games is George Pickens. Pickens returned to action and played seven snaps last week against the Yellow Jackets. He had one reception for five yards. He became the 20th different Dawg to have a reception this season. The Dawgs are tied for fifth in the nation in that category. Another crazy stat in last week's game: Georgia was not penalized. The last time the Bulldogs did not have a penalty count in a game was the previous time the Bulldogs played the Jackets (Pickens' penalty was off-setting). The time prior to that was in 1997 against Louisiana-Monroe. Last week, Alabama tied its season-high with 11 penalties against Auburn. Speaking of Alabama, the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide have played four mutual opponents this season. Both teams are 4-0 in those games, but the margins of victory are a little different.

