Sacovie White shined at his secondary position at the Atlanta Rivals camp.

The 2024 prospect out of Cass High School stood out as one of the top wide receivers, earning an invite to the underclassman challenge. But he plans on going to college as a defensive back.

Georgia had positioned itself well with White with Jahmile Addae on staff. Now the Bulldogs have another chance to impress when White returns to campus in early June.