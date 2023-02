Georgia currently has its attention on a different kind of portal.

Amir Jackson hails from Portal, Georgia, a town of fewer than 1,000 people located just outside of Statesboro in Southeast Georgia. His recruitment has taken off in recent months with multiple Power Five schools getting involved.

The biggest offer yet came on Feb. 7, when Georgia offered the in-state prospect.

"It means a lot," Jackson said. "Coming from a small school, that really just helped me in so many ways. It'll definitely be a memorable offer and opportunity for me and the Portal community."