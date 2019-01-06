UGA Game Film: Texas (defense)
Part one of the UGA Game Film: Texas (offense) was previously posted.
Georgia's defense relied on many young contributors in the Sugar Bowl as they were down three starters (Deandre Baker, D'Andre Walker, and Jordan Davis). Even with the attrition, Georgia's defense competed better than the fully-staffed offense.
Let's start with some promising highlights.
Eric Stokes pass coverage
Stokes has emerged as a potential top corner heading into the 2019 season. He has shown the ability to fight with wideouts without drawing pass interference penalties. In the play below, Stokes is one-on-one with Collin Johnson. He prevents the touchdown, even after Johnson had his hands on the football.
Young pups pass rushing
Georgia's young defensive lineman performed well, most notably Devonte Wyatt, Malik Herring, and Brenton Cox.
Cox displays his speed and strength on the featured play below. He shoves the right tackle into the pocket, forcing Sam Ehlinger to rush his throw.
