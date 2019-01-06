Part one of the UGA Game Film: Texas (offense) was previously posted. Georgia's defense relied on many young contributors in the Sugar Bowl as they were down three starters (Deandre Baker, D'Andre Walker, and Jordan Davis). Even with the attrition, Georgia's defense competed better than the fully-staffed offense. Let's start with some promising highlights.

Eric Stokes pass coverage

Stokes has emerged as a potential top corner heading into the 2019 season. He has shown the ability to fight with wideouts without drawing pass interference penalties. In the play below, Stokes is one-on-one with Collin Johnson. He prevents the touchdown, even after Johnson had his hands on the football.

Eric Stokes breaks up a pass to a future NFL receiver, Collin Johnson.

Young pups pass rushing