For a team that preaches effort and physicality, Georgia showed little of either in the Sugar Bowl. This was especially true of the offense. That side of the ball had no personnel changes to overcome. On paper, Georgia should have been guided by a stable offense. Instead, the Bulldogs' offensive unit was pushed around and exposed for their lethargy.

Dropping the ball

The two D'Andre Swift fumbles are a common topic. But this incomplete pass to Jeremiah Holloman, seen below, was equally as disheartening. The protection was good and Jake Fromm delivered a beautiful pass. Texas made a play on the ball, sure. But, Georgia needed a playmaker to step up. It failed to happen.

Dropped passes prevent Georgia from developing extended drives.

Protection issues

Georgia's offensive line played their worst game of the 2018-19 season. They simply got beaten in the trenches. In addition, Jake Fromm was unable to extend plays. He often failed to keep his eyes downfield for other opportunities. On the play below, he had a receiver coming open on the deep slant.