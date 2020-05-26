The 6-foot-3, 243-pound pass rusher becomes Georgia's eighth commit of the Class of 2021 and the seventh in-state addition.

Kirby Smart and company saved the fireworks for after Memorial Day, but Georgia fans didn't have to wait long, as Tuesday morning brought the commitment of Carrollton's Chaz Chambliss .

For the Bulldogs, it was a strong push, especially as of late, that ended up making the difference.

"They're recruiting me the hardest right now," Chambliss told UGASports.com in early May.

Having Georgia's defensive coordinator as his future positional coach also played well with the four-star rising senior.

“Since [Dan Lanning] started recruiting me a couple of years ago, he hasn’t changed at all," Chambliss said in January. "I also really admire how excitable he gets.”

As for how he'll be used in Athens, Chambliss says Lanning plans to utilize his immense power early on while allowing the opportunity to expand his role.

"He wants me bringing a physical side to the edge while also being dynamic," Chambliss said.

Chambliss becomes Georgia's second outside linebacker commit of the class, joining fellow four-star prospect Elijah Jeudy.