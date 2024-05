Georgia has been high on Juan Gaston Jr.'s ability for a long time.

Last April, the 2025 Rivals250 offensive lineman told UGASports that Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels sees him as a future first-round pick. At the time, Gaston weighed in at 330 pounds.

Gaston now tips the scales at 360 pounds to accompany his 6-foot-7 height. There's now a firm comparison in mind from the Bulldogs as well.