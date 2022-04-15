UGA bullpen closes out Aggies

When Scott Stricklin talked before the year about how he envisioned the back end of Georgia’s bullpen shaking out, his hopes were that Jaden Woods and Jack Gowen would be the two pitchers he could count on to effectively close out games.

Friday’s 4-3 win over Texas A&M worked just as he hoped it would.

Woods and Gowen combined to hold the Aggies to one run over the final 3.1 innings, with Gowen striking out Troy Claunch with runners at first and second to end the game.

“That’s kind of how you draw it up,” Stricklin said. “Jack’s the guy you want. He’s got really good stuff, you know he’s got the fastball, you know it’s coming, but it's got a really good rise and it’s really hard to hit.”

After a one-out walk by Woods in the ninth, Gowen came into the game but soon found himself in a pinch after third baseman Parks Harber bobbled a grounder putting runners at first and third.

Dylan Rock followed with a sacrifice fly, followed by Jack Moss who singled up the middle putting the tying run at second.

Claunch was next, and after fouling off three straight 2-2 pitches, Gowen came back with a high fastball that the Aggie catcher swung through to end the game.

“I’m a fastball pitcher and I think everyone in the stadium knew a fastball was coming,” said Gowen, who picked up his sixth save. “If he was going to be on it and hit it, he was just going to be on it. He was just going to beat me. But it was going to be my best versus his best. That’s the mentality I had going into it. I was just going to keep grinding and hope that I’d outlast him.”

That’s exactly what happened.

After the final out, Gowen stared into the Georgia dugout while his teammates rushed the field to celebrate the win that pushed the Bulldogs’ record to 26-9, 9-5 in the SEC. Texas A&M falls to 21-13, 7-7 in the SEC.