GREENSBORO - The University of Georgia Athletic Board Friday approved a new fiscal budget of $192.7 million, an increase of nearly 10 percent from last year.

Georgia’s 2024 fiscal year budget was $175,217,591.

Of the total, ticket sales from football are expected to increase to $36,210,000, compared to $33,100,000 in 2024.

Other projected ticket revenues for 2025 include:

Baseball - $520,000 (up from $375,000 in 2024)

Men’s Basketball - $1,300,000 (up from $1,200,000 in 2024)

Women’s Basketball - $125,000 (down from $140,000 in 2024).

Gymnastics – $275,000 (up from $260,000 in 2024).

With beer sales set to begin, the University projects to make $2,175,000 on concessions and novelties, compared to $975,000 in 2024.

This year’s SEC distribution is expected to grow to $56,700,000 from $50,400,000 in 2024.

NOTE: The board also approved $950,000 for Sanford Stadium upgrades to accommodate alcohol sales set to begin this season.