The 119th United States Open begins on Thursday and will be played at Pebble Beach for the sixth time. Speaking of six, there will be that number of former Bulldogs in the field looking to capture golf’s third major. A former Georgia player has never won the U.S. Open, but Harris English, Kevin Kisner, Keith Mitchell, Sepp Straka, Brendon Todd and Bubba Watson will look to become the first. Straka qualified up in Canada last week and Harris English was named an alternate up there as well. Here is a list of the best finishes by a Georgia player ever at the U.S. Open.

Best U.S.Open Finish by a Georgia Bulldog Finish Year Location Chip Beck T-2nd 1986 Shinnecock Hills Chip Beck T-2nd 1989 Oak Hill Erik Compton T-2nd 2014 Pinehurst No. 2 Brian Harman T-2nd 2017 Erin Hills Tim Simpson T-5th 1990 Medinah Tommy Tolles T-5th 1997 Congressional Bubba Watson T-5th 2007 Oakmont

Last year at Shinnecock Hills, Russell Henley did the best of all the Dawgs finishing tied for 25th (I am not counting Patrick Reed). Brian Harman was tied for 36th while Bubba Watson and Kevin Kisner missed the cut. Speaking of Henley, the last time the U.S. Open was at Pebble Beach, Henley finished tied for 16th and tied for the low amateur of the tournament. Hudson Swafford also played as an amateur, but did not make the weekend’s play. Here is a deeper look at the former Bulldogs that are in the field. As mentioned above, Harris English was a late add, but he’ll take it. English is currently ranked 309th in the world and is 131st in FedExCup Points. He has made the cut in 15 of 21 events on tour this season. His best finish is tied for 12th at The Honda Classic back in March. English has shot under par in seven of his last eight rounds he has played. He did not play in either of the two majors played earlier this season. Here is a look at his U.S. Open career.

Harris English - U.S. Open Career Course Finish FInal Score Best Round 2014 Pinehurst No. 2 T-48th +11 69 (-1) 1st Round 2016 Oakmont T-37th +9 70 (E) 1st Round 2017 Erin Hills T-46th +3 69 (-3) 2nd Round

Kevin Kisner has been one of the tour’s best over the last few years, but he is still looking for a victory in one of the four majors. His official world golf ranking of 27 and FedExCup Standing’s rank of 19 are both very impressive. He has made the cut in 14 of 17 PGA Tour events this season and has a victory at the always difficult WGC-Dell Tech Match Play. That is one of his three top 10’s and seven top 25’s this season. He shot five under par at The Masters this season which gave him a tie for 21st. Here is a look at his U.S. Open career plus his history at Pebble Beach.

Kevin Kisner - U.S. Open Career Course Finish Final Score Best Round 2014 Pinehurst No. 2 MC --- 75 (+5) 1st Round 2015 Chambers Bay T-12th +1 68 (-2) 2nd Round 2016 Oakmont T-49th +11 71 (+1) 2nd and 3rd Rounds 2017 Erin Hills T-58th +8 70 (-2) 2nd Round 2018 Shinnecock Hills MC --- 75 (+5) 2nd Round

Kevin Kisner at Pebble Beach Events Made Cuts Best Finish 7 4 T-10th (2017)

Keith Mitchell is making a name for himself on the PGA Tour this season with a win (Honda Classic) and three top 10 finishes. Mitchell has moved himself all the way to 57th in the official world golf ranking and 28th in FedExCup points. This season, he has entered 19 PGA Tour events and has made the cut in 13 of them. One of those events that he missed the cut was at Pebble Beach back in February. However he was tied for ninth after the first round after shooting a 66. He finished tied for 41st at The Masters this season and shot even par or better in three of the rounds. He did not make the cut at the PGA Championship. This is Mitchell’s first time playing at the U.S. Open, but he has played at Pebble Beach twice.

Keith Mitchell at Pebble Beach Events Made Cuts Best Finish 2 1 T-47th (2018)

Sepp Straka is a name Bulldog fans should get to know (as well as his brother Sam). He was actually born in Austria and lived in Vienna before moving to Valdosta at the age of 14. This is his first season on the PGA Tour (he does have one career Web.com victory) and has played 16 PGA Tour events this season, making seven cuts. He finished tied for 13th at the Farmers Insurance Open in January and tied for 16th at Puerto Rico Open a month later. He has yet to play in a major and has played at Pebble Beach once. He missed the cut, but shot even par in the first round.

Brendon Todd was a former Dawg that was one of Georgia’s finest on tour. Over the past few seasons, he has struggled but has played seven PGA Tour events this season and has made the cut in four of them. He has two top-25’s including a tie for 18th at the Wells Fargo Championship. He has shot under par in 15 of 23 rounds played this season. He has not played a major since 2015. Here is a look at his time at the U.S. Open and at Pebble Beach.

Brendon Todd - U.S. Open Career Course Finish Final Score Best Round 2014 Pinehurst No. 2 T-17th +4 67 (-3) 2nd Round 2015 Chambers Bay MC --- 75 (+5) 2nd Round

Brendon Todd at Pebble Beach Events Made Cuts Best Finish 8 3 T-9th (2012)

Of all the majors, it is the U.S. Open that gives Bubba Watson the most trouble. Georgia’s most successful professional golfer is looking for his third career major, but his first at the U.S. Open. He is currently ranked 20th in the world and 69th in FedExCup points. He has played 13 PGA Tour events this season and has missed the cut just twice (including the PGA Championship last month). He has two top 10’s this season and almost had a third when he finished tied for 12th at The Masters back in April. After shooting even par in the first two rounds, Bubba went 67, 69 to finish the tournament. Here is a look at his career at the U.S. Open plus a look at his time at Pebble Beach.

Bubba Watson - U.S. Open Career Course Finish Final Score Best Round 2004 Shinnecock Hills MC --- 73 (+3) 1st Round 2007 Oakmont T-5th +9 70 (E) 1st Round 2008 Torrey Pines MC --- 77 (+6) 1st and 2nd Rounds 2009 Bethpage T-18th +4 67 (-3) 3rd Round 2011 Congressional T-63rd +9 71 (E) 1st Round 2012 Olympic Club MC --- 71 (+1) 2nd Round 2013 Merion T-32nd +13 70 (E) 3rd Round 2014 Pinehurst No. 2 MC --- 70 (E) 2nd Round 2015 Chambers Bay MC --- 70 (E) 1st Round 2016 Oakmont T-51st +12 69 (-1) 1st Round 2017 Erin Hills MC --- 73 (+1) 2nd Round 2018 Shinnecock Hills MC --- 74 (+4) 2nd Round

Bubba Watson at Pebble Beach Events Made Cuts Best Finish 4 3 T-35th (2018)

Pebble Beach is always one of the toughest courses year in and year out, but at the U.S.Open it will be even tougher. The greens will be about half the size of a normal PGA Tour event.

Former Georgia Bulldogs - Thursday Tee Times (all times et) Time First Hole Playing With Sepp Straka 9:45 am 10th Luis Gagne (a) and Julian Etulain Brendon Todd 10:29 am 10th Luke Donald and Mike Weir Bubba Watson 10:40 am 1st Haotong Li and J.B. Holmes Kevin Kisner 11:02 am 10th Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau Harris English 11:46 am 1st Chad Kim and Justin Walters Keith Mitchell 4:36 pm 1st Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Shugo Imahira