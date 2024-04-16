Wide receiver Tyler Williams became the third Bulldog to take advantage of the spring window of the transfer portal, announcing on social media he would seek to play for another school.

A redshirt freshman, Williams appeared in just two games as a reserve, catching a 4-yard pass for the Bulldogs in their win against Ball State.

The former four-star was the 130th-ranked player according to Rivals before signing with the Bulldogs before the 2023 season.

Williams becomes the third player to leave the program since the start of the spring portal window, joining walk-on wide receiver Braxton Hicks and running back Andrew Paul.

All total, the Bulldogs have had 23 players put their names into the portal since the end of last season.