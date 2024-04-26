Safety Tykee Smith became the sixth Bulldog taken in the NFL Draft Friday, going to Tampa Bay with the 89th pick in the third round.

He joins first-round picks Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims, along with second-round selections, Ladd McConkey (Los Angeles Chargers), Javon Bullard (Green Bay), and Kamari Lassiter (Houston).

It marks the fourth time that Georgia has had three-plus defensive backs taken in a single draft.

A member of the Coaches All-SEC Second Team selection, Smith saw action in every contest this season at star, making 12 starts. He led the team in tackles (70), solo stops (46), tackles for loss (8.5) and interceptions (4).

In the Orange Bowl, he finished the season with two pass breakups and a pair of quarterback hurries in Georgia's 63-3 rout of Florida State.

NFL.com on Smith: It doesn’t take long to see why Kirby Smart and Georgia welcomed Smith over from West Virginia when he was in the transfer portal. Smith plays the “Star” position and is like an additional linebacker in a much smaller frame. He’s at his best playing forward and has the strength to take on blockers and disrupt pass catchers underneath. Smith is compact and strong but lacks the functional height and length for downfield coverage. He plays with an NFL demeanor but will likely be typecast in a very narrow role as a sub-package safety with coverage limitations.