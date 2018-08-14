What was supposed to be a night of celebration took an unfortunate and embarrassing turn for Jayson Stanley on the way home from Atlanta last December following Georgia’s victory over Auburn in the SEC Championship.

Along with teammate Natrez Patrick, Stanley was arrested during a traffic stop in Barrow County, which resulted in the Bulldog wide receiver's arrest on charges of DUI, speeding, and charges of possessing less than one ounce of marijuana.

“It was a learning experience. I’ve learned from it and moved on,” Stanley said after Tuesday’s practice. “But today I see a brighter path.”

That initially wasn’t the case. Stanley’s arrest resulted in head coach Kirby Smart suspending him from the Rose Bowl, although he was allowed to come back and play in the national championship contest against Alabama the following week.

“At first it did (bother me),” Stanley said. “But God blessed me with being able to play in the national championship game, so I was, like, let’s do it.”

This will be his final attempt to make a significant impact as part of Georgia’s wide receiver corps.

Although he’s considered a standout on special teams as a gunner on punt and kickoff returns, Stanley comes into the season with only two career catches, both coming during his freshman year in 2015.

“My career has been kind of different, but I’m used to being different,” Stanley said. “I look at it (this year) as a chance to put my name out there, to get better.”

Stanley’s course at UGA has been one he’s taken before.

The Fairburn native didn’t play a lot his first two seasons at Creekside High, actually starting out as a punter before he finally began getting regular reps at wide receiver.

“I didn’t play my first two years, but I came out, bought into the system and everything became about team goals,” Stanley said. “I was just trying to find a way to get on the field.”

Although Georgia’s receiver corps appears to be deep with the likes of Terry Godwin, Demetris Robertson, Riley Ridley, and Mecole Hardman, Smart recently singled out both Stanley and Tyler Simmons for their work so far in fall camp—though Stanley didn't initially get the word.

“He said that?” Stanley asked.

Yes, he did.

“That’s nice, but I just go out to the next practice,” he said. “I’m just going to try and do whatever I can to help the team. Somebody’s got to do it.”