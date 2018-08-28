No, Kirby Smart didn’t announce who his starter at Star is going to be for Saturday’s opener against Austin Peay. He did, however, shed some light on what he’s thinking as far as the position is concerned. "Star is a unique position. I don't know what y'all count the STAR as. We have a Star that's a linebacker. We have a Star that's a DB,” Smart said. “So, Walter Grant has worked a lot at the Star linebacker. Otis (Reese) has worked at the Star DB. William Poole and Deangelo (Gibbs) have both worked at the Star DB. We're kind of using Otis more like a linebacker so we have two star LBs. It would be Walter and Poole or Walter and DeLo right now." At 6-foot-3 and listed as 210 pounds, Reese has made a solid impression on the Bulldogs. "He's pretty good. He's physical, but you want a guy who can cover,” Smart said. “Lorenzo (Carter) could really cover well and run. Lorenzo was exceptionally fast for that size. Walter and Otis don't quite move like Lorenzo, but they're really physical, and they're good tacklers. He does fit the mold, but you want a guy who can cover, too. Those slot guys like Ahkil (Crumpton) and Mecole (Hardman) can get you in a mismatch."

Different players getting looks at Wildcat

Smart indicated the Bulldogs won’t be locked into just one player at quarterback when the offense decides to implement its Wildcat formation. “We’ve tried to mix it up. Holyfield’s done it before, (Brian) Herrien did it last year on the scout team. D’Andre (Swift) did it a bunch last year,” Smart said. “Demetris Robertson has fooled around with it some. Terry Godwin hasn’t been out there. Mecole’s still doing it and then we’ve worked with James Cook some. There are probably six guys that can play it. They all have a little different features. We’ve shared those loads.” Cook would be an interesting option. The former five-star has proven to be quite the weapon in practice, and according to Smart, the Florida native understands the offense every bit as well as Swift did his freshman year. “He’s very bright. I don’t know how to compare it to Swift, because they’re such different kids,” Smart said. “As far as knowing their roles, I’d say he’s where Swift was, although they’re not the same roles. He’s not as thick as Swift. He’s a different kind of back.”

Return men appear set

Speaking of Hardman and Crumpton, Smart said the duo will be the main pair holding down the duties at kick and punt returner for the Bulldogs this fall. Tyler Simmons, Elijah Holyfield, and Demetris Robertson are also possibilities to return kicks. Terry Godwin will join Crumpton and Hardman returning punts when his injured knee is sufficiently healed. …Smart said Jake Camarda “hit some bombs” at practice Tuesday, and is the favorite to be the starting punter.

Campbell continues to impress

Freshman cornerback Tyson Campbell continues to open Smart’s eyes. "He's fast. That's what he is. He's fast. He has the ability to make a mistake and catch up,” Smart said. “He's been very level-headed. He doesn't get rattled a lot. He's a talented kid, so we're going to put him out there and let him go play some.” Although Mark Webb has been seen working primarily with the first unit opposite Deandre Baker, Campbell will be on the field. “He may be rolling some with Mark Webb and Eric Stokes, but he has progressed,” Smart said. “We've only had 20-something practices. He's come along really fast, and I've been pleased by his progress. I hope that he continues to do that. Every now and then he has mishaps, and we have guys to go in there and help him when he does."

Injury update

Godwin continues to be bothered by his injured right knee. “He didn’t practice today. He wasn’t able to go, but we think he’s close. He’s come back twice, and it’s just bothering him,” Smart said. “It’s not really his injury as much as it is the rest of his body around it. He’s dealing with calf strain right now; it’s not his knee. Every time he comes back, he’s just struggling with other things. I don’t know if he’ll be back or not.” Officially, Godwin is listed as questionable for Saturday. …Wide receivers Jayson Stanley (quad) and Kearis Jackson (hamstring) were once again seen working with trainers Tuesday. Like Godwin, both are listed as questionable.

Quotable