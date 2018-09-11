Kirby Smart hasn’t totally given up the idea of employing a fullback in Georgia’s current offensive scheme.

He’s just not going to use a scholarship to make it happen.

"I wouldn't say we've stopped. If we had one it'd be great, but we're not investing a scholarship in one right now, because we're not a two-back team. So much of what we do, you have Mecole (Hardman) catching these passes and all these things, that would be trading a spot for a fullback. I don't think any fan would vote that we trade a slot receiver for a fullback right now,” Smart said after practice on Tuesday. “So, we're just looking to be explosive, be dynamic, and we still think we can be physical with tight ends and not necessarily have a fullback. If a fullback comes along, and falls into our hands, or a linebacker can play fullback, we'd be all for it. That's just not who we are right now.”

Don’t look for that way of thinking to change.

Whatever additional help is needed with the run game, it’s going to be done by bringing in an extra lineman, or use the tight ends, either as traditional inline blockers or as an H-back.

That’s certainly a change from last year when Christian Payne played the traditional fullback role. This year, the Bulldogs don’t list a single fullback on their roster.

Middle linebacker Natrez Patrick says the quartet of Isaac Nauta, Charlie Woerner, Luke Ford, and John FitzPatrick play the role well.

“Definitely. Those guys are physical as all get out and they’re actually bigger than Payne was,” Patrick said, “Payne was just different mentally. He had a different head on his shoulders, but those guys are physical, man, and they are big. They can cover us up.”

Smart agreed.

"It's different. Call it what you want. Some people call if fullback, H-back, whatever. It's just whether you're two back, one back, whatever you want to call it. That's what we do. They don't line up as fullbacks, they line up as H-backs or tight ends. It's really a matter of semantics to me, because somebody's fixing to go block somebody,” Smart said. “I'd rather have guys who can block people, play on special teams, catch balls, run patterns, and those guys can do that sometimes a little better than fullbacks. You're a little more predictable with a fullback I think and Luke (Ford) is coming on. It's important for Luke to grow so we can get some depth and John FitzPatrick's getting better as well."