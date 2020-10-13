Smart continues to learn

Three games into the season, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is starting to get a good idea about the makeup of his team. Although the third-ranked Bulldogs (3-0) are certainly known for their defensive prowess, Smart says it's the offense that's showing more promise. "I feel like we're growing up on offense before our eyes. It can be a painful growth process,” Smart said after practice on Tuesday. “It's one of those—you go through some tough times with some pups. I remember the last year Mel (Tucker) was here, I felt like we were going through that defensively, and it was easy for me to get impatient. Now we're reaping the rewards of a lot of those kids that were playing then, when they were young. Tyson Campbell's freshman year, (Eric) Stokes, Richard (LeCounte)—all those guys were young. “Now (on offense), we've got a little more experience, and we're going through that a little bit on offense. I'm watching the maturation process of that, and I'm not pleased with where we are. But I'm pleased with the progress we've made." Don't look for Todd Monken to try and re-invent the wheel, either, considering the way Ole Miss used constant tempo to keep Alabama’s defense off-balance en route to piling up over 600 yards of offense. The Bulldogs, Smart said, will do what they do. “It’s not who we are; it’s not the team we are. Certainly, Lane (Kiffin) has been doing that wherever he's been, back when he was in Alabama, but he's kind of wholesale and done that. But everybody does that now—there’s not a team that says no, we’re not going to go tempo at any time. I’d just say Ole Miss does it more frequently, and they probably did it even more frequently the other night to try and keep Alabama off-balance,” Smart said. “It helps if you get a couple of first downs in a row, where you can wear a defense down. But what gets you in trouble against Alabama is when we cannot sustain a drive, go three and out or four and out—you cannot wear them down. If you're able to drive the ball and convert third downs like Ole Miss did, it does render wins for your defense.”

Cook, Johnson will play, Condon hopeful; Bush out for a while

Smart said that both linebacker Jermaine Johnson (undisclosed injury) and running back James Cook (arm) are expected to play against Alabama. “They both practiced the last two days. They’ve been full go, and we expect them to play,” Smart said of the pair. Cook missed last week’s game against Tennessee, while Johnson has yet to play so far this season. In other injury news, Smart said he's hopeful that right tackle Owen Condon will be able to play, after sustaining what sources tell UGASports is a minor knee injury. Meanwhile, Smart said wide receiver Tommy Bush will be out for a while. UGASports broke the news Monday that the redshirt sophomore was the victim of a hit-and-run last Saturday. “Tommy is going to be out for a little bit,” Smart said. “Some surgeries were done, some dental work he had to get done.”

Florida's Covid issues not lost on Smart

Smart said Covid worries remain a daily concern, even before Tuesday’s news that the Florida Gators have suspended football practice due to a spike in cases on the football team. "Really, there’s no way to tell,” Smart said. “I mean, the biggest thing is, you're one day away, one test away, one situation away from a possible situation like Florida's in.” So far, Smart said the Bulldogs have been very lucky. Although Georgia does not reveal coronavirus results as it pertains to the football team or its other athletic programs, Smart said he's not taking anything for granted. “We feel like our players are doing a good job. But I'll be honest with you, when they're not here at the facility, I don't always know what they're doing,” Smart said. “The biggest concern we have is post-game, Sunday, and then they're back into a routine on Monday, Tuesday. But you're one exposure, one outbreak away from losing some guys. So we've been fortunate so far, but we don't have all of our test results back even from this week."

