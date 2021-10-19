Tuesday news and notes

Kirby Smart isn't concerned about his team losing its edge. With No. 1 Georgia having this Saturday off, the Bulldogs are focusing on improvements this week. Smart feels his players, like the coaches, won't grow complacent without an opponent to prepare for this weekend. "I don’t know that we’re playing at our best. We’re trying to play better," Smart said. "I’m trying to sharpen our edge and get better, because that’s what we’ve got an opportunity to do. We’ve got a chance to create depth and improve players. There’s not one player on our team that would tell you he doesn’t need to improve. That starts with us as coaches." Here's what else Smart had to say during his bye week press conference.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during a game against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles/UGA Sports Communications)

Injury updates

Smart opened his press conference by updating the injury status of several Bulldogs. Quarterback JT Daniels upped his "pitch count" to 65-70 throws with director of sports medicine Ron Courson yesterday. He stayed pain-free as he increased the distance on his throws up to around 40 yards. Smart will know more about his status for the Florida game after seeing him practice today. Safety Chris Smith will continue practicing leading up to the Florida game. Smith practiced last week with a shoulder injury and could have played against Kentucky, but the defense didn't get in a situation that needed him. Smart added the team is hoping to have receiver Arian Smith, running back Kenny McIntosh, and corner Ameer Speed back for the Florida game. Smith's return is a matter of pain tolerance. McIntosh is yet to be cleared to practice, as he's still nursing a hamstring injury. Speed is "closer to being ready" and is running on his injured ankle, but still isn't 100 percent.

George Pickens continuing to progress

Pickens generated some buzz by going through early pregame warmups before the Kentucky game. He jogged and did some cutting on the side with other injured receivers such as Dominick Blaylock and Arian Smith. Smart said Pickens isn't cleared yet, but he continues to do more and more each week. He engaged in Georgia's walkthrough on Monday by getting calls and signals. Smart added there's a "long-term plan there" for Pickens, but he's not disclosing a timeline. "He’s done a tremendous job of working and recovering," Smart said. "Dr. (James) Andrews, Ron Courson, myself, and George’s parents have all been involved in that conversation. Not something that we’re open to share. I’m just very hopeful that he’s able to get back 100 percent—that’s our concern."



Scott Cochran back, Arik Gilbert not

Smart confirmed what UGASports reported earlier on Tuesday. Special teams coordinator Scott Cochran is back with the team after being absent since early August for personal reasons. Cochran will assist the special teams staff in an off-field role for the rest of the season. "Happy to have him back, and hopefully going to keep him safe and healthy throughout that process and during his recovery process," Smart said. "But we’re glad to have his energy and enthusiasm back." Receiver Arik Gilbert has also been absent from the team since August. Smart said Tuesday that he still isn't with the team. "He’s still continuing his journey and hopefully going to get back," Smart said. "We’re communicating with him, and everybody’s pulling for him. But I don’t know the answer to when or if he’ll be back."



Bye week used to develop, improve