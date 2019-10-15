For the second straight day, Kirby Smart was asked to give his assessment of offensive coordinator James Coley. Again, his answer was the same. “I talked about it the other day. I’m not judging and basing things on that. That’s for public opinion," Smart said. "Right now, offensively we’ve got an identity that we’ve got to create more explosive plays, we cannot turn the ball over and if you don’t turn the ball over, you’re really not talking about a lot of things because if you go back and watch the tape, there were a lot of successful runs in there, as many as there weren’t." Smart said just as long as the offense becomes more efficient in the run game, the rest will take care of itself. "Like I’ve said, We’ve never lost a game when we were efficient in the run game. It’s hard to make our efficiency chart and we made it," Smart said. "Some of those are third-and-ones and if you get a 2 yard gain, that’s a successful run. If it’s third and goal and you score and it’s a two yard gain, it’s not good for your average, but it’s great for your efficiency and that’s what we go off of.” The questions didn't stop there. Upon followup, Smart was asked if the problems were more about execution or if the play-calling needed to change.

“I think I go back and say again, we talked about it the other day, it’s simple: Don’t turn the ball over. Be more explosive. And win two-minute. All right? Don’t let them score in two-minute. Those are three really critical factors. We’ve got to be more explosive," Smart said. "The runs that we have, there were about six or seven runs in there that were over 10 yards that I would argue could be home runs if one more guy gives a little more effort and gives a little more blocking. You’ve got to be able to be more explosive when you get an opportunity to do that. And you’ve got to win two-minute in games. And you can’t turn it over.”



D'Wan Mathis improving

Slowly but surely, freshman quarterback D'Wan Mathis appears to be making some progress from the brain surgery he had back in May to remove a cyst. According to Smart, Mathis has been able to do more and more on the practice field, although he has still not been cleared for contact. “He’s getting closer. We’re hoping," Smart said. "He’s getting to do more. He’s getting to do some scout-team things and do more activity. But he’s still not cleared to play and take live reps soon. And we’ll hope that’ll be soon.” It's expected that Mathis will redshirt, although if cleared, he would have four games to play and keep his year of eligibility.

Injury Update

Wide receiver Lawrence Cager (shoulder and ribs) along with defensive end Travon Walker continue to be absent from practice. “It’s probably week to week,” Smart said of Cager. “It’s not looking good this week, but it’s going to be week to week as far as how fast he heals.” As for Walker, Smart confirmed what UGASports has been saying about that the freshman regarding his wrist surgery from a week ago. “Last week I guess it was, he had something bothering him and we found out what it was and had surgery on his wrist,” Smart said. “But he’s expected back real soon, like next week.” However, there is some good news. Cornerback Tyson Campbell (turf toe) appears ready to return to action after missing the previous three game. …Linebacker Nate McBride missed his second straight day of practice due to a death in the family.

Smart not concerned about giving up explosive plays in passing game

Georgia has given up some notable explosive plays in the passing game the past two weeks against Tennessee and South Carolina. So, is Smart concerned? “Not at all. We had a busted coverage against Tennessee but it was a good designed play, it was a double move (and with max protect) where you don’t bust, you got beat, there’s a difference,” Smart said. “If you bust you don’t know what to do, and then if you get beat, you get physically beat by a route, so we got beat on the double move against Tennessee and it happens, it’s unfortunate, and you learn from, and then against South Carolina we just had bad eyes, when somebody has got somebody and they’ve got to take them, and they don’t. "It’s not about the right or left side, it’s not about this guy or that guy, it’s not about the coverage call, it’s about the discipline to do my job when it matters most, and that’s what it boils down to.” Smart said the overall results haven’t been as bad as the media might think. “We talked a long time with our guys about explosive plays, we’re 18h in the country in not giving up explosive plays defensively, and we’re 30-something in on offense in explosive plays,” Smart said. “We’re trying to move up in both of those, and the best way to do that is work on it.”

