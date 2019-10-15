Tuesday News and Notes
For the second straight day, Kirby Smart was asked to give his assessment of offensive coordinator James Coley.
Again, his answer was the same.
“I talked about it the other day. I’m not judging and basing things on that. That’s for public opinion," Smart said. "Right now, offensively we’ve got an identity that we’ve got to create more explosive plays, we cannot turn the ball over and if you don’t turn the ball over, you’re really not talking about a lot of things because if you go back and watch the tape, there were a lot of successful runs in there, as many as there weren’t."
Smart said just as long as the offense becomes more efficient in the run game, the rest will take care of itself.
"Like I’ve said, We’ve never lost a game when we were efficient in the run game. It’s hard to make our efficiency chart and we made it," Smart said. "Some of those are third-and-ones and if you get a 2 yard gain, that’s a successful run. If it’s third and goal and you score and it’s a two yard gain, it’s not good for your average, but it’s great for your efficiency and that’s what we go off of.”
The questions didn't stop there.
Upon followup, Smart was asked if the problems were more about execution or if the play-calling needed to change.
“I think I go back and say again, we talked about it the other day, it’s simple: Don’t turn the ball over. Be more explosive. And win two-minute. All right? Don’t let them score in two-minute. Those are three really critical factors. We’ve got to be more explosive," Smart said. "The runs that we have, there were about six or seven runs in there that were over 10 yards that I would argue could be home runs if one more guy gives a little more effort and gives a little more blocking. You’ve got to be able to be more explosive when you get an opportunity to do that. And you’ve got to win two-minute in games. And you can’t turn it over.”
D'Wan Mathis improving
Slowly but surely, freshman quarterback D'Wan Mathis appears to be making some progress from the brain surgery he had back in May to remove a cyst.
According to Smart, Mathis has been able to do more and more on the practice field, although he has still not been cleared for contact.
“He’s getting closer. We’re hoping," Smart said. "He’s getting to do more. He’s getting to do some scout-team things and do more activity. But he’s still not cleared to play and take live reps soon. And we’ll hope that’ll be soon.”
It's expected that Mathis will redshirt, although if cleared, he would have four games to play and keep his year of eligibility.
Injury Update
Wide receiver Lawrence Cager (shoulder and ribs) along with defensive end Travon Walker continue to be absent from practice.
“It’s probably week to week,” Smart said of Cager. “It’s not looking good this week, but it’s going to be week to week as far as how fast he heals.”
As for Walker, Smart confirmed what UGASports has been saying about that the freshman regarding his wrist surgery from a week ago.
“Last week I guess it was, he had something bothering him and we found out what it was and had surgery on his wrist,” Smart said. “But he’s expected back real soon, like next week.”
However, there is some good news.
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (turf toe) appears ready to return to action after missing the previous three game.
…Linebacker Nate McBride missed his second straight day of practice due to a death in the family.
Smart not concerned about giving up explosive plays in passing game
Georgia has given up some notable explosive plays in the passing game the past two weeks against Tennessee and South Carolina.
So, is Smart concerned?
“Not at all. We had a busted coverage against Tennessee but it was a good designed play, it was a double move (and with max protect) where you don’t bust, you got beat, there’s a difference,” Smart said. “If you bust you don’t know what to do, and then if you get beat, you get physically beat by a route, so we got beat on the double move against Tennessee and it happens, it’s unfortunate, and you learn from, and then against South Carolina we just had bad eyes, when somebody has got somebody and they’ve got to take them, and they don’t.
"It’s not about the right or left side, it’s not about this guy or that guy, it’s not about the coverage call, it’s about the discipline to do my job when it matters most, and that’s what it boils down to.”
Smart said the overall results haven’t been as bad as the media might think.
“We talked a long time with our guys about explosive plays, we’re 18h in the country in not giving up explosive plays defensively, and we’re 30-something in on offense in explosive plays,” Smart said. “We’re trying to move up in both of those, and the best way to do that is work on it.”
Quotables
On the progress of cornerback Tyrique Stevenson:
“Tyrique had a good week of practice last week and he actually played in the game when Mark Webb’s injury occurred. He had two opportunities to make tackles – he missed those opportunities – one was on a close sack. I think that’s more of an experience of playing not a lack of ability. But those are the growing pains you have to go through when you play guys who are getting their first considerable playing time. But he’s still in a battle at Money to play, he’s in a battle at corner. He’s becoming a better practice player.” – Kirby Smart.
On Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden, who moved from WR to QB against Arkansas:
“He reminds me of Hines. Hines Ward, anytime he got the ball back there at quarterback, what happens is you play conventional coverage and you forget the guy back there is always open," Smart said. "Probably the most dangerous place he has as a football player is when he has the ball in space, at punt return, at kick return, a screen and every play at quarterback is that. He’s sitting there with seven lanes in front of him that he can take off and run. Some of his most explosive plays the other night were on third downs that were dropped back passes.
Bowden accounted for three touchdowns, including a 196 yards rushing in Kentucky's 24-20 win over Arkansas.
“It makes you play the game so different – it’s unusual and in college football you’re not used to playing that kind of game," Smart said. "So, it makes you call the game differently.”
On practice Monday and Tuesday:
“Good weather today, good spirits and I thought the last two practices had a lot of energy. I was probably a little worried about today and we came out and had a good physical practice. Tough prep, because we don’t really know what the quarterback situation is going to be. It looks like they’ll use both of them and they have a third component which is the Wildcat component because Bowden can throw the ball and he’s a really good athlete. They’ve got Wildcat guys who can throw the ball and their quarterback who is cleared enough and healthy enough to throw the ball.
“They’re a good physical team and defensively they’re really big up front. They’ve got a couple of those guys back from last year up front so we’re trying to get looks from that and our guys seem to be practicing well.” – Kirby Smart
Smart on Fromm, Blankenship
“He’s been great. He’s been great. I’ve noticed – Rod as well. Rod’s been great. Jakes’ been in good spirits. He’s been helping those wideouts, challenging them, just as he was befor4e. He wasn’t not doing that before, but probably more attention to detail with that now. But challenging them outside, giving them looks like we know they’re going to get. Hard corners, and trying to get them more physical guys at the line, pressing them and things like that. So we can simulate those looks a little better. But Jake’s been great.”- Kirby Smart