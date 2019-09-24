To those with questions about the thinking behind Georgia’s offensive strategy during the Bulldogs’ 23-17 win over Notre Dame, Kirby Smart has some concerns of his own. During Tuesday’s post-practice press conference, Smart was asked about many of the same issues fans have been pointing out, including the trusting of quarterback Jake Fromm to make more plays. “We're trying to get better in a lot of areas. Offensively, we're looking at what can we do to get the ball to our playmakers in space, how can we do it better, how can we find plays to get the ball on the perimeter to loosen some teams up ... throw the ball downfield ... find ways to get George (Pickens) the ball,” Smart said. “It’s limitless what we’re trying to do, but the central focus is protecting Jake and let him throw the ball vertical, spread the ball out some and loosen people up. We know our strength is running the ball. Sometimes teams try to take that away and you’ve got to have answers.” Making sure plays are getting called in quicker is another area Smart said has to improve. “We didn't get the call to him fast enough so we've got to do a better job of getting the call to him so he can do that,” Smart said. “Because when you're down on the play clock, it doesn't give him enough time to do that. That's what he does well. There were two or three times where I bet that he had the call with 11 or 12 seconds left and that's not enough time." Defensively, there are areas that need work, too. Topping that list is finding way to affect opposing quarterbacks better than they are currently are. “We’re trying to affect the passer more. Our havoc rate is right on the line of where we need to be. We’ve been really close,” Smart said. “One game, we’re one or two under, another game we’re one or two over. We’re trying to find more ways and we spent the last two days looking at the teams who are elite, what are they doing? What in the SEC is working, who’s got the highest havoc rate on SEC defenses?”

Kirby Smart admitted getting the offense rolling is an area that needs work. (Anthony Dasher)

Injury update

Neither Eric Stokes (lower leg injury) nor Tyson Campbell (foot) were at practice today, but Smart did not sound like either would be out for long. “Eric was not able to go today. He looks like he was going to be fine but he was a little sore. He jogged yesterday. He ran today but he wasn’t able to practice,” Smart said. “Tyson is working out, training, running but not able to practice.” The news was so better on left guard Solomon Kindley was also better than expected. “Solomon didn’t practice today. He’ll be day to day,” Smart said. “We think he’ll be fine but he wasn’t able to go today.” Meanwhile, defensive end David Marshall was absent from practice after re-aggravating his Lisfranc injury against Notre Dame. “David’s foot injury has bothered him all year,” Smart said. “I think he played 10 or 11 snaps. It continuously bothers him so we’re trying to help him out with that. We’re leaving him out (a little) this week and get him back next week.” …Wide receiver Kearis Jackson is practicing despite still using a club over his broken left hand. “He’s doing everything. He did everything today. He’s been practicing everyday doing everything. He just has a club on,” Smart said. “He practiced every rep today, he just has a big club on. He does everything that we ask him to do, he stays in shape, catches punts. He caught balls today. He’s just catching them with one hand in a club.”

Bulldog shorts