Georgia is taking another shot at Xzavier McLeod.

The Bulldogs recruited the Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of high school. McLeod eventually committed to Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks, appearing in four games as a freshman in 2023.

Now, McLeod is in the transfer portal and taking a hard look at the Bulldogs. After a visit to Athens this weekend, he spoke with UGASports to break down his interest in Georgia.