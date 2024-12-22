Just like old times for Dakota Leffew, De'Shayne Montgomery

For Georgia coach Mike White, it’s nice to know when your team is scuffling to find its offensive rhythm that he’s got a couple of guards capable of getting the Bulldogs back on track.

Sunday against visiting Charleston Southern, that’s just what Dakota Leffew and De’Shayne Montgomery were able to do as the pair combined for 41 points to help Georgia overcome a disjointed start to cruise past the Buccaneers, 81-65.

“Yeah, it felt good, you know, getting another 'W' and it felt good playing with this man next to me,” said Montgomery, who along with Leffew transferred to Georgia in the offseason from Mount St. Mary’s. “It felt good to come out there, you know, compete and win.”

Montgomery – playing in just his second game since coming off a preseason suspension due to academic issues over his transfer – led the Bulldogs with 22 points after scoring 16 in his debut against Buffalo.

Leffew added 19 for the Bulldogs, who improved to 11-1, tying the best mark for the program since the 2001-2002 campaign.

Both players took over at different times.

Late in the first half, it was Montgomery who scored 10 straight points to help the Bulldogs to a 37-26 half lead. In the second, it was Leffew who tallied 10 of Georgia’s 12 points to keep the Buccaneers (3-11) at arm’s length 68-55 with 7:52 to play.

“We recruited each one of them individually. They had a different, unique process that was about them. De’Shayne committed first, although, of course, we asked him for his help a little bit,” White said. “Dakota took a couple more visits. And, you know, both of these guys had hard decisions to make because they had a number of high-level programs that were after them. We're fortunate to get one. We were really fortunate to get both.”

White and the Bulldogs are certainly glad they did as the duo allowed Georgia’s bench to outscore that of Charleston Southern, 51-5.

“Like everybody says we got depth. So, like, not all five guards can start at the same time,” Montgomery said. “It’s just when your number gets called, you just got to lock in and do what you got to do.”

Asa Newell chipped in with 14 points for the Bulldogs, while the Bucs were led by Taje’ Kelly, who led his team with a double-double, scoring 29 points with 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bulldogs Justin Abson put together one of the more interesting stat lines of the afternoon.

Although the transfer from Appalachian State did not take a single shot, he pulled down a team-best eight rebounds to finish with a plus-24.

“He was fantastic. I mean, had three blocks, had eight rebounds, three offense rebounds, got us extra possessions, did not take a shot, and was plus 24,” White said. “It's really unique. He was a big factor in us being in the win column in this one.”

The first half was not the most impressive played by the Bulldogs this year.

After jumping out to an early 21-10 lead, the Bucs roared back using a 10-0 run to tie the game with 6:23 left. But Montgomery would have none of that, scoring Georgia’s next 10 points helping the Bulldogs close out the half on an 11-0 run to go into halftime up 37-26.

