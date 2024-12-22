Georgia’s all-time JUCO transfers

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s lawsuit against the NCAA, claiming a player’s time in junior college should not count towards his overall years of eligibility, was granted an injunction last week. This will allow Pavia, a former JUCO transfer to the Commodores, to pursue another year of eligibility.
The ruling prompted UGASports to attempt to discover Georgia football’s all-time JUCO transfers with the thought of: What if, like Pravia’s, the NCAA playing career of each of Georgia’s nearly 100 (from what we discovered) all-time JUCO transfers could be extended another season or two based on their time attending junior college? In other words, imagine if former JUCO transfers-turned-Georgia stars like Stetson Bennett or Devonte Wyatt had been granted an additional season(s) of eligibility with the Bulldogs because of their time previously spent in junior college.
After scanning over eight decades of newspaper articles, player rosters, and signee listings, we have assembled Georgia football’s all-time JUCO-transfer team, along with a “notable reserve” at most positions. Only those players whose time in junior college counted towards their overall years of eligibility were considered. Players who attended a preparatory school, like Hargrave (Va.) Military Academy, which isn’t recognized as counting towards playing eligibility, were not considered. Also not considered were the few Georgia players who briefly attended classes at a junior college but never played football there (like star running backs Tim Worley and Keith Henderson at Northeast Oklahoma A&M in 1987), and therefore did not lose any playing eligibility. Selections were made based on their Georgia playing careers. Listed below each player is his JUCO followed by the seasons he later lettered at Georgia.
Georgia’s All-JUCO offense is headed by Stetson Bennett who, among many other accolades, has to be one of the greatest JUCO transfers in college football history. Also under center is Ken Schulte, who starred at the same JUCO as Bennett in the mid-1950s before coming to Georgia. Schulte, however, could never quite take the Bulldogs’ starting job and finished with only 42 career yards of total offense in 15 plays. Although he did not letter, quarterback Mark McKay of Visalia (Calif.) Junior College was a member of Georgia’s 1980 national championship team. Eventually transferring out of UGA, McKay returned to California where he was a standout at San Diego State in 1982 and 1983.
At running back, transfer Tony Mangram was promptly Georgia’s starting tailback to begin the 1984 season and led the team in rushing through a few games. He was later moved to fullback and started a game at cornerback as a senior in 1985. After rushing for 3,570 yards and 35 touchdowns in two seasons at Merced (Calif.) Junior College, Odell Collins of nearby Jefferson, Georgia, was an instant fan favorite in Athens. Although he totaled just 32 touches as a Bulldog, his final one—a 10-yard touchdown run against Georgia Tech in 1996 on Senior Day—is one to remember with respect to the late Collins.
At wide receiver, Hason Graham totaled 1,834 receiving yards in three seasons. Javon Wims led Georgia’s 2017 national title game team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches. After junior college, Nate Lewis was one of the nation’s top punt returners at Georgia in 1987 before transferring to Oregon Tech and later playing in the NFL for six seasons. Bill Herron, a right end for Georgia in the late 1950s, is slotted at tight end. Although totaling just 15 career catches, Herron’s game-winning touchdown reception from Fran Tarkenton against Auburn in 1959 is still regarded as one of the program’s all-time greatest plays.
Each of the first-team offensive linemen was considered a starter for at least one season at Georgia. After a year at Wake Forest and a year at Ferrum (Va.) Junior College, Joe Happe came to Georgia as one of the program’s first JUCO signees in some time. An offensive guard at Ferrum, Happe was a two-year starting center for the Bulldogs and an All-SEC honoree as a senior in 1981. Although he never qualified academically, offensive tackle Alex Vega deserves mention because of his sheer size. At 373 pounds, Vega remains—30 years after his signing—the heaviest signee in Georgia football history.
The kicker, Brandon Bogotay, served as Georgia’s backup placekicker for three seasons from 2009-2011, scoring 10 points and kicking off a combined 29 times.
When it comes to JUCO transfers, you could say that Georgia is “Defensive Lineman U.” Headed by first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, 12-year tackle Jason Ferguson, and current long-time veteran John Jenkins, nearly every defensive lineman listed played multiple seasons in the NFL. Other JUCO-transfer defensive linemen also worthy of mention include Toby Johnson, Chris Mayes, and Jermaine Johnson.
At linebacker, it’s head shaking to think of either Odell Thurman, Dwayne Simmons, or Kendrell Bell getting a season or two added to what were already spectacular careers. Each could be defensively dominant and take over a game. Rich Robich was an interesting case of a recruit who signed and played for Ole Miss as a true freshman (and made tackles vs. Georgia) in 1994, transferred to Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College in 1995, transferred to Georgia in 1996 when he was redshirted, before playing a significant reserve role for the Bulldogs in 1997 and 1998 (and made tackles vs. Ole Miss).
Georgia’s effort in the early 1980s to recruit the West Coast for quick JUCO defensive backs and wide receivers ultimately landed secondary standouts Ronnie Harris and Jeff Sanchez. A first-team All-American as a senior in 1984, Sanchez earned first-team All-SEC honors for each of his two seasons at Georgia. Ben Smith was a terrorizing “hit man” as a cornerback before being moved to safety as a senior when he intercepted 10 passes. Worthy of mention because of his nickname alone, “The Hit Man,” Jakar Hamilton was a part-time starter for Georgia in 2010 before transferring to South Carolina State and later appearing in the NFL.