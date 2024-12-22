Georgia’s all-time JUCO transfers

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s lawsuit against the NCAA, claiming a player’s time in junior college should not count towards his overall years of eligibility, was granted an injunction last week. This will allow Pavia, a former JUCO transfer to the Commodores, to pursue another year of eligibility. The ruling prompted UGASports to attempt to discover Georgia football’s all-time JUCO transfers with the thought of: What if, like Pravia’s, the NCAA playing career of each of Georgia’s nearly 100 (from what we discovered) all-time JUCO transfers could be extended another season or two based on their time attending junior college? In other words, imagine if former JUCO transfers-turned-Georgia stars like Stetson Bennett or Devonte Wyatt had been granted an additional season(s) of eligibility with the Bulldogs because of their time previously spent in junior college.

Over the years, dozens of JUCO transfers have gone on to have standout (albeit shortened) playing careers at Georgia.

After scanning over eight decades of newspaper articles, player rosters, and signee listings, we have assembled Georgia football’s all-time JUCO-transfer team, along with a “notable reserve” at most positions. Only those players whose time in junior college counted towards their overall years of eligibility were considered. Players who attended a preparatory school, like Hargrave (Va.) Military Academy, which isn’t recognized as counting towards playing eligibility, were not considered. Also not considered were the few Georgia players who briefly attended classes at a junior college but never played football there (like star running backs Tim Worley and Keith Henderson at Northeast Oklahoma A&M in 1987), and therefore did not lose any playing eligibility. Selections were made based on their Georgia playing careers. Listed below each player is his JUCO followed by the seasons he later lettered at Georgia.

All-JUCO-transfer - OFFENSE Pos. First Team Notable Reserve QB Stetson Bennett Jones (Miss.) College—2019-2022 Ken Schulte Jones (Miss.) College—1956-1957 RB Tony Mangram Taft (Calif.) College—1984-1985 Ronnie Bradley Georgia Military College—1997-98 RB Larry Bowie Northeast Oklahoma—1994-1995 Odell Collins Merced (Calif.) JC—1995-1996 WR Hason Graham Hinds (Miss.) CC—1992-1994 Chuck Jones Northeast Oklahoma—1980-1982 WR Javon Wims Hinds (Miss.) CC—2016-2017 Nate Lewis Northeast Oklahoma—1986-1987 TE Bill Herron Fresno (Calif.) JC—1958-1959 OT Kareem Marshall Mississippi Gulf Coast—2001-2002 Alex Vega Merced (Calif.) JC—did not letter OT Vince Vance Georgia Military—2007-2009

OG Joe Happe Ferrum (Va.) JC—1980-1981 Scott Haverkamp Butler (Kan.) CC—2007 OG Kenley Ingram Georgia Military—2007-2009 C Brad Stafford Georgia Military—1996-1997 Scott Brownholz Fresno City (Calif.) JC—1993-1994 Kicker Brandon Bogotay Grossmont (Calif.)—2011

Georgia’s All-JUCO offense is headed by Stetson Bennett who, among many other accolades, has to be one of the greatest JUCO transfers in college football history. Also under center is Ken Schulte, who starred at the same JUCO as Bennett in the mid-1950s before coming to Georgia. Schulte, however, could never quite take the Bulldogs’ starting job and finished with only 42 career yards of total offense in 15 plays. Although he did not letter, quarterback Mark McKay of Visalia (Calif.) Junior College was a member of Georgia’s 1980 national championship team. Eventually transferring out of UGA, McKay returned to California where he was a standout at San Diego State in 1982 and 1983. At running back, transfer Tony Mangram was promptly Georgia’s starting tailback to begin the 1984 season and led the team in rushing through a few games. He was later moved to fullback and started a game at cornerback as a senior in 1985. After rushing for 3,570 yards and 35 touchdowns in two seasons at Merced (Calif.) Junior College, Odell Collins of nearby Jefferson, Georgia, was an instant fan favorite in Athens. Although he totaled just 32 touches as a Bulldog, his final one—a 10-yard touchdown run against Georgia Tech in 1996 on Senior Day—is one to remember with respect to the late Collins. At wide receiver, Hason Graham totaled 1,834 receiving yards in three seasons. Javon Wims led Georgia’s 2017 national title game team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches. After junior college, Nate Lewis was one of the nation’s top punt returners at Georgia in 1987 before transferring to Oregon Tech and later playing in the NFL for six seasons. Bill Herron, a right end for Georgia in the late 1950s, is slotted at tight end. Although totaling just 15 career catches, Herron’s game-winning touchdown reception from Fran Tarkenton against Auburn in 1959 is still regarded as one of the program’s all-time greatest plays. Each of the first-team offensive linemen was considered a starter for at least one season at Georgia. After a year at Wake Forest and a year at Ferrum (Va.) Junior College, Joe Happe came to Georgia as one of the program’s first JUCO signees in some time. An offensive guard at Ferrum, Happe was a two-year starting center for the Bulldogs and an All-SEC honoree as a senior in 1981. Although he never qualified academically, offensive tackle Alex Vega deserves mention because of his sheer size. At 373 pounds, Vega remains—30 years after his signing—the heaviest signee in Georgia football history. The kicker, Brandon Bogotay, served as Georgia’s backup placekicker for three seasons from 2009-2011, scoring 10 points and kicking off a combined 29 times.

All-JUCO-transfer - DEFENSE Pos. First Team Notable Reserve DE Antonio Cochran Middle Georgia JC—1997-1998 Jarius Wynn Georgia Military—2007-2008 DT Devonte Wyatt Hutchinson (Kan.) CC—2018-2021 Corvey Irvin Georgia Military—2007-2008 DT Jason Ferguson Itawamba (Miss.) CC—1995-1996 Jermaine Smith Georgia Military—1995-1996 DT Johnathan Jenkins Gulf Coast (Miss.) CC—2011-2012 Matt Storm Walla Walla (Wash.) CC—1993-1994 LB Odell Thurman Georgia Military—2003-2004 Charlie Clemons Northeast Oklahoma—1992-1993 LB Dwayne Simmons Northeast Oklahoma—1990-1991 Rich Robich Hutchinson (Kan.) CC—1997-1998 LB Kendrell Bell Middle Georgia—1999-2000 CB Ben Smith Northeast Oklahoma—1987-1989 Jamie Henderson Gulf Coast (Miss.) CC—1999-2000 CB Ronnie Harris San Diego Mesa City—1981-1982 SAF Jeff Sanchez Fullerton (Calif.) JC, 1983-1984 Jakar Hamilton Georgia Military College—2010 SAF Greg Tremble Northeast Oklahoma—1992-1993