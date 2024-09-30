Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 4)
Continuing a series that debuted last season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for September 26 through September 29 and preview those participating in tonight’s two Monday night games.
Quay Walker
Although resulting in a 31-29 loss to Minnesota, Green Bay’s Walker continued having what has been a standout third season in the NFL. The starting linebacker, who played for all 68 defensive snaps yesterday, totaled a team-high eight tackles, including six solo, and a 13-yard sack in a game in which the Packers trailed by three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Notably, other former Georgia players Eric Stokes (seven tackles), Javon Bullard (four tackles, one for loss), and Devonte Wyatt (three tackles, one for loss) all contributed to the furious rally for Green Bay that just fell short.
“I just like the way we continued to fight,” Walker said following the setback, dropping Green Bay to 2-2 on the season. “We didn’t play our best game, and we didn’t come out as strong as we could have. But, to play how we played and still manage to come that close to winning, I think it says a lot. Although it’s hard to say that—to be that positive with a loss.”
Amarius Mims
After making his NFL debut last week as a reserve in a loss against Washington—and playing well—Cincinnati’s Mims made his first start yesterday at right tackle in a 34-24 win over Carolina on the road. It was the Bengals’ first victory of the season. For Mims, an injury had initially taken him out of Cincinnati’s starting lineup before a season-ending injury to Trent Brown had later placed the rookie back in it. Appearing for all 67 offensive snaps against the Panthers, Mims helped the efficient Bengals offense generate 373 total yards while converting seven of 13 third downs. Cincinnati’s star quarterback, Joe Burrow, was “happy” and “encouraged” by Mims’ play.
Ladd McConkey
A starting receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers, McConkey totaled a team-high five receptions for 67 yards in an offense that generated only 224 yards in a 20-10 loss to Kansas City. The rookie’s outing included a tremendous back-of-the-end-zone touchdown catch. For McConkey, who leads the Chargers in receiving, it was his second touchdown of the season.
The TOP DAWG: D'Andre Swift
Our Top Dawg for Week 4 is Chicago’s Swift, who finally appeared like the Pro Bowler he was a year ago in a 24-18 win yesterday over the Los Angeles Rams. After having averaged only 1.8 yards per carry through his first three games as Chicago’s primary back, Swift rushed for 93 yards on 16 carries—a 5.8 average—including a 36-yard fourth-quarter touchdown that proved to be the difference in the victory. He also made a team-high seven receptions for 72 yards. For Swift, it marked his most rushing yards in a single game since rushing for 130 in Week 3 of last season. The 72 receiving yards marked his most since totaling 96 in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
"It means a lot, but I know who I am," Swift said according to ESPN. "I know who I am, I know what I can do and I know what God instilled in me. If I keep that mentality every time I go to work, I know I'll be alright."
Some other notable performances by former Georgia players included Baltimore’s Roquan Smith, who totaled six tackles in the Ravens’ impressive 35-10 win over Buffalo. Houston cornerback Kamari Lassiter continues to have a fine rookie season, registering a team-high six tackles, including one for loss, in a 24-20 win over Jacksonville. Nine-year veteran Leonard Floyd had four tackles, a team-high three quarterback hurries, and forced a fumble in a 30-13 win over New England.
Finally, it was a tough day yesterday for George Pickens and Broderick Jones in a 27-24 loss at Indianapolis, the Steelers’ first setback of the season. Although Pickens had seven receptions for 113 yards, he lost a critical fumble around the opposing 10-yard, negating a perfect scoring opportunity. Jones’ performance led to criticism from Steeler fans, which caused the former Georgia lineman to respond back on Twitter—and respond often. Still, during what had to be a frustrating game for the pair, Jones took his teammate at Georgia in 2020 and 2021 “under his wing” at one point, away from the rest of the team, and attempted to calm him down. Both Jones and Pickens declined to speak to the media following the game.
There are two Monday night games tonight. Starting at 7:30 pm ET, Tennessee (0-3) plays at Miami (1-2), where the Dolphins are a 2.5-point favorite. Miami features one former Georgia player on its roster, third-string linebacker Channing Tindall.
Kicking off at 8:15 pm ET, the second Monday night game pits the undefeated Seattle Seahawks (3-0) at the Detroit Lions (0-2), where the Lions are a 4.5-point favorite. The game features one former Georgia player on an active roster: Kenny McIntosh, the Seahawks’ No. 3 running back.