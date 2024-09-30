Continuing a series that debuted last season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for September 26 through September 29 and preview those participating in tonight’s two Monday night games.

Quay Walker

Advertisement

Although resulting in a 31-29 loss to Minnesota, Green Bay’s Walker continued having what has been a standout third season in the NFL. The starting linebacker, who played for all 68 defensive snaps yesterday, totaled a team-high eight tackles, including six solo, and a 13-yard sack in a game in which the Packers trailed by three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Notably, other former Georgia players Eric Stokes (seven tackles), Javon Bullard (four tackles, one for loss), and Devonte Wyatt (three tackles, one for loss) all contributed to the furious rally for Green Bay that just fell short. “I just like the way we continued to fight,” Walker said following the setback, dropping Green Bay to 2-2 on the season. “We didn’t play our best game, and we didn’t come out as strong as we could have. But, to play how we played and still manage to come that close to winning, I think it says a lot. Although it’s hard to say that—to be that positive with a loss.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RdWF5IFdhbGtlciBnZXRzIGEgc2FjayDwn5KwPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01JTnZzR0I/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNNSU52c0dCPC9hPiBvbiBDQlM8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EYXdncz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRGF3Z3M8L2E+IHwg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Rhd2dzSW5U aGVORkw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNEYXdn c0luVGhlTkZMPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMWVNdHRXdnpm MyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzFlTXR0V3Z6ZjM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg R2VvcmdpYSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEdlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE4 NDA0NzU2MzA3Nzg5NDk5MTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVt YmVyIDI5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Amarius Mims

After making his NFL debut last week as a reserve in a loss against Washington—and playing well—Cincinnati’s Mims made his first start yesterday at right tackle in a 34-24 win over Carolina on the road. It was the Bengals’ first victory of the season. For Mims, an injury had initially taken him out of Cincinnati’s starting lineup before a season-ending injury to Trent Brown had later placed the rookie back in it. Appearing for all 67 offensive snaps against the Panthers, Mims helped the efficient Bengals offense generate 373 total yards while converting seven of 13 third downs. Cincinnati’s star quarterback, Joe Burrow, was “happy” and “encouraged” by Mims’ play.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb2UgQnVycm93IHdlbnQgb3V0IG9mIGhpcyB3YXkgdG8gYnJpbmcg dXAgQW1hcml1cyBNaW1zIHRvZGF5OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v Ujl1OFZjcVJuUSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1I5dThWY3FSblE8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgS2Vsc2V5IENvbndheSAoQEtlbHNleUxDb253YXkpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2Vsc2V5TENvbndheS9zdGF0dXMv MTg0MDUzODMxODgyNTUzMzg2OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgMjksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Ladd McConkey

A starting receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers, McConkey totaled a team-high five receptions for 67 yards in an offense that generated only 224 yards in a 20-10 loss to Kansas City. The rookie’s outing included a tremendous back-of-the-end-zone touchdown catch. For McConkey, who leads the Chargers in receiving, it was his second touchdown of the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MYWRkIE1jQ29ua2V5ICZhbXA7IEp1c3RpbiBIZXJiZXJ0IG1heSBi ZSB0aGUgdGhyb3cgYW5kIGNhdGNoIG9mIHRoZSB5ZWFyIHNvIGZhci4gPGJy PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUWpQZUo1cE92WiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1FqUGVKNXBPdlo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2hhc2UgRGFuaWVs IChAQ2hhc2VEYW5pZWwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q2hhc2VEYW5pZWwvc3RhdHVzLzE4NDA0OTE0NzQxNzUwNzA0MTQ/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The TOP DAWG: D'Andre Swift

Our Top Dawg for Week 4 is Chicago’s Swift, who finally appeared like the Pro Bowler he was a year ago in a 24-18 win yesterday over the Los Angeles Rams. After having averaged only 1.8 yards per carry through his first three games as Chicago’s primary back, Swift rushed for 93 yards on 16 carries—a 5.8 average—including a 36-yard fourth-quarter touchdown that proved to be the difference in the victory. He also made a team-high seven receptions for 72 yards. For Swift, it marked his most rushing yards in a single game since rushing for 130 in Week 3 of last season. The 72 receiving yards marked his most since totaling 96 in Week 7 of the 2021 season. "It means a lot, but I know who I am," Swift said according to ESPN. "I know who I am, I know what I can do and I know what God instilled in me. If I keep that mentality every time I go to work, I know I'll be alright."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EJiMzOTtBbmRyZSBTd2lmdCBmaW5kcyB0aGUgZW5kIHpvbmUgZm9y IGhpcyBmaXJzdCBCZWFycyB0b3VjaGRvd24hIPCflKUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GZWRFeD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A RmVkZXg8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92YnRQU3hOSDFDIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdmJ0UFN4TkgxQzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBORkwg KEBORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZML3N0YXR1 cy8xODQwNDc0ODUwNTYyODM0Njk0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Some other notable performances by former Georgia players included Baltimore’s Roquan Smith, who totaled six tackles in the Ravens’ impressive 35-10 win over Buffalo. Houston cornerback Kamari Lassiter continues to have a fine rookie season, registering a team-high six tackles, including one for loss, in a 24-20 win over Jacksonville. Nine-year veteran Leonard Floyd had four tackles, a team-high three quarterback hurries, and forced a fumble in a 30-13 win over New England. Finally, it was a tough day yesterday for George Pickens and Broderick Jones in a 27-24 loss at Indianapolis, the Steelers’ first setback of the season. Although Pickens had seven receptions for 113 yards, he lost a critical fumble around the opposing 10-yard, negating a perfect scoring opportunity. Jones’ performance led to criticism from Steeler fans, which caused the former Georgia lineman to respond back on Twitter—and respond often. Still, during what had to be a frustrating game for the pair, Jones took his teammate at Georgia in 2020 and 2021 “under his wing” at one point, away from the rest of the team, and attempted to calm him down. Both Jones and Pickens declined to speak to the media following the game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HZW9yZ2UgUGlja2VucyB3YXMgcmVhbGx5IGZydXN0cmF0ZWQgb24g dGhlIGJlbmNoLCB0aHJldyBkb3duIHNvbWV0aGluZyBhbmQgQnJvZGVyaWNr IEpvbmVzIGxpdGVyYWxseSB0b29rIGhpbSB1bmRlciBoaXMgd2luZyB0byBo ZWxwIGNhbG0gaGltIGRvd24gYXdheSBmcm9tIHRoZSByZXN0IG9mIHRoZSB0 ZWFtLiBQaWNrZW5zIG5vdyBjaGF0dGluZyB3aXRoIFJ1c3NlbGwgV2lsc29u LiBUaGV54oCZcmUgZ29ubmEgbmVlZCB0aGUgYmVzdCBvZiBoaW0gaW4gdGhl IHNlY29uZCBoYWxmLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vakcybXNJalFQ YSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pHMm1zSWpRUGE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg QnJpYW4gQmF0a28gKEBCcmlhbkJhdGtvKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyaWFuQmF0a28vc3RhdHVzLzE4NDA0NTU2MjE5Mzk5OTUw MzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI5LCAyMDI0PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK