Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 11)

We’re loaded today. Continuing a series that debuted last season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for November 14 through November 17 and preview those participating in tonight’s Monday night game.

Philly's Defensive Dawgs

During a weekend loaded with top-notch performances by former Georgia players, we start off with a quartet of Bulldogs that spearheaded a fine defensive effort in the Thursday night game. In Philadelphia’s 26-18 win over Washington, linebacker Nakobe Dean totaled 10 tackles and defensive tackle Jalen Carter made a career-high seven (previous high had been four tackles). In addition, defensive tackle Jordan Davis added three tackles and linebacker Nolan Smith had a sack in helping limit the Commanders to 264 total yards as the Eagles improved to 8-2.

Philadelphia's Jalen Carter made a career-high 7 tackles, including one for loss, in the Eagles' Thursday night win over Washington.

George Pickens

Pickens continued his streak of consecutive games with 70-plus receiving yards (see Tweet below) in Pittsburgh’s 18-16 “statement” win over Baltimore yesterday. In victory, the third-year receiver made a career-high eight receptions for a game-high 89 yards as the Steelers improved to 8-2. In the third quarter, Pickens caught a “moonshot” for a long of 37, which led to a Steelers score. For the season, his 728 receiving yards and 13 receptions of 20-plus yards are both ranked third in the league.

Matthew Stafford

Completing 18 of 27 passes for 295 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions yesterday in the Los Angeles Rams’ 28-22 win over the New England Patriots, Stafford had one of the better “statistical” performances of his 16-year career. His 142.7 passer rating was a single-game best for him since the first round of the 2021 playoffs (154.5), and his highest in a regular-season game since Week 1 of the 2021 season (156.1). For the season, Stafford’s 2,557 passing yards rank sixth in the league.

Ladd McConkey

Despite missing nearly an entire quarter due to a shoulder injury, McConkey finished with a team-high six receptions for 123 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers’ 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. For the rookie receiver, both the total number of receptions and receiving yardage are season-highs this season. With the score tied 27-27, McConkey caught passes of 28- and 27-yard gains during a four-play, game-winning touchdown drive. For the season, his 615 receiving yards are at least 250 more than any other teammate's.

The TOP DAWG: Brock Bowers

Edging out McConkey as the Top Dawg for the NFL weekend, Bowers continued his historic rookie season in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 34-19 setback to the Miami Dolphins on the road. On pace to have one of the best receiving seasons by a tight end in NFL history, he made 13 receptions for 126 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter. Bowers’ 13 catches broke the single-game league record for most receptions made by a rookie tight end. Playing for arguably the worst team in the NFL, Bowers’ 70 catches this season currently rank second in the league, only trailing Cincinnati receiver Ja’Marr Chase (73).

A couple of notable defensive outings in losing efforts include San Francisco’s Leonard Floyd, who had 1.5 sacks in San Francisco’s 20-17 loss to Seattle. For his career, Floyd has 62.5 sacks in nine seasons. In Baltimore’s loss to Pittsburgh, linebacker Roquan Smith totaled 13 tackles, including two stops for loss—both game-highs. On the offensive side of the ball, D’Andre Swift totaled 84 yards (rushing + receiving) on 16 touches, including a 39-yard touchdown run, in Chicago’s narrow 20-19 setback against Green Bay. Finally, in a winning effort—in the biggest game of the weekend—James Cook was limited to merely 27 total yards on 14 touches for Buffalo against undefeated Kansas City. Nevertheless, Cook scored the Bills’ first 12 points on two touchdown runs in ultimately helping hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season, 30-21.