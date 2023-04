Class of 2024 tight end Colton Heinrich experienced a massive swell in his recruitment since January. The South Florida native received a barrage of Power 5 offers in the first couple of months of 2023. The Cardinal Gibbons High School standout also received an offer from Georgia tight end coach Todd Hartley.

UGASports spoke with Heinrich about his relationship with Hartley and the Dawgs. An official visit date is set and Georgia is in select company in the recruitment of the talented tight end that patterns his game after a historically great tight end. One that also donned the number 82.