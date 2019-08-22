As you might have noticed from the video of Kirby Smart’s Wednesday press conference, Georgia’s head coach was in a testy mood during his mid-week session with reporters.

Among the questions that seemed to raise his hackles; Would anything less than a national championship be considered a failure?

Silly? Perhaps.

But based on the expectations many have for Smart’s 2019 Bulldogs; it wasn’t a surprise that someone decided to ask.

“That question is just…I don’t view success and failure just on that. I think you guys do,” Smart said. “Some of the things you guys right where it’s this or bust or this or that. Here’s what we’re focused on — how good can we be tomorrow? Can we be the best we can?”

Many are predicting the Bulldogs to be just that.

Sports oddsmaker Danny Sheridan recently went on the Paul Finebaum show and predicted that Georgia would indeed win the national championship, something the program obviously hasn’t done since 1980.

Smart would obviously love to prove Sheridan correct, although the notion that the season would be a failure if that did not occur definitely rubs Georgia’s coach the wrong way.

“Do they have expectations at Georgia? Absolutely they’ve got expectations and we’ve got them for ourselves, but I’m not going to measure success and failure on one thing,” Smart said. “That’s not fair to these kids who give everything they’ve got to the program, the blood, sweat and tears and all of the people in the organization who give everything they’ve got to measure success and failure on one thing. I’m not going to do that.

“You guys may do it; fans may do it. Everybody has their right when it comes to that. I’m worried about what we’re going to do in the next 15 minutes when I go up there and watch this tape.”

Yes, Smart knows there’s plenty of work to do if the Bulldogs want to reach the pinnacle of the sport after going a combined 24-5 over the past two seasons.

“When you go 24-5, we want to do more. That’s really what the mantra is. 24-5, we want to do more. If we were 29-0, I would say we need to win the other ones by more. It’s never enough,” Smart said. “You show me a person who’s satisfied with what they’ve done, they’re done. It’s called retired. That’s just not the way I look at things and that’s not the way this program is going to be run. You’re in constant pursuit of excellence, not perfection.”