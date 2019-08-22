Will Georgia have a seventh straight season in which a running back tallies at least 1,000 yards on the ground? Head coach Kirby Smart wasn’t shy when he delivered his answer. In fact, he was adamant.

“I’d love to have two 1,000 yard rushers,” Smart said. “In a perfect world, I want success. I want success for each one of those players.”

Let’s face it, the odds of Georgia having two 1,000 yard rushers aren’t great. It did it in 2017 behind Sony Michel and Nick Chubb, who were both taken in the top 35 picks of the NFL Draft. UConn, Memphis, Oklahoma, and Pittsburgh all accomplished the feat last season. UConn and Oklahoma achieved it by way of their quarterback and running back, and if you didn’t know already, Jake Fromm isn’t rushing for 1,000 yards this season.

D’Andre Swift is probable to reach the mark once again this season following his sophomore year in which he rushed for 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns, making him the sixth straight Georgia back to eclipse four digits.

So who else besides Swift?