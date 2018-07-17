ATLANTA – It was a quick turnaround for Georgia senior Jonathan Ledbetter who learned only Wednesday that he was going to be one of three Bulldog players representing the program during Tuesday’s session at SEC Media Days.

“I had to get my suit, like speedy quick,” smiled Ledbetter, who along with Terry Godwin and J.R. Reed took their respective turns in front of the throngs of media attending this year’s event the College Football Hall of Fame.

While some student athletes shy away from this kind of attention, all three Georgia representatives seemed to relish their time in the spotlight.

Reed said attending the event has actually been a goal.

“It’s a dream come true, really. It’s been a goal of mine since I got to Georgia,” Reed said. “It’s a been goal of mine since I’ve been a kid.”

Really? “Oh yeah,” Reed said. “You grow up watching, it’s amazing, it’s fun.”

Any advice?

“Just to keep it about the team, keep it positive and take it all in,” Reed continued. “You guys have been pretty good. No dumb questions yet.”

Ledbetter and Godwin both took their appearances as huge personal honors.

“For us it means a lot,” Godwin said. “It shows that Coach (Kirby) Smart really trusts us and he sees us as the leaders and we’re trying to instill in this team what other guys instilled last year. It’s special, a big deal for us.”