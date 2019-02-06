The good news keeps rolling for Georgia after the morning's five-star flip of George Pickens.

Now, the Bulldogs have dipped into the Sunshine State and pulled one of the nation's most hotly recruited players in the nation away from the Crimson Tide, securing a commitment from three-star tight end Brett Seither.

Seither, of Clearwater, Florida's Central Catholic, becomes Georgia's 24th commitment of the Class of 2019 and likely completes the class, as the Bulldogs entered the day with just two spots to spend.

It's no surprise the Bulldogs spent one at the position after losing both Isaac Nauta and Luke Ford in the offseason.

“That’s huge. I’d say, not that I’m scared of competition, but if they were both still there, I mean I probably wouldn’t have been offered. I also don’t know about coming into that stacked of a tight end room," Seither told UGASports.com in January. "I want to come in, contribute, and earn playing time right away. It’s big that it’s empty."

Another major factor? Georgia's hiring of Todd Hartley, who'd recruited Seither during his time at Miami.

"Coach Hartley had told me he was going to be recruiting me hard wherever he landed, and he told me it’d probably be in the SEC. When I got offered by them, he told me he was pretty sure he was going to get the job, and was interviewing and hoping it all went well," Seither said. "I told Coach Smart I really wanted him there, and that it’d be huge. I told everyone else there that I already had a relationship with him and that it’d be huge to have him there. What do you know? It ended up going that way, thankfully. It’s big.”

Hartley made good on his word to recruit Seither at his next stop.

"He told Coach Smart he didn’t really recruit any, but he knew the best available guy in 2019 was me. The next day, Coach Smart reached out. Coach [Dell] McGee came by the Friday after they offered, and it took off from there.”