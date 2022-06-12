Four baseball players in portal; one has a new home
Four Georgia baseball players have entered the NCAA transfer portal with one already finding a new home.
Sunday, freshman pitcher Glenn Green Jr. announced on Twitter that he was transferring to Memphis.
Also, UGASports confirmed that freshman catcher Bear Madliak has also placed his name in the transfer portal and plans to find another school.
Sophomore pitcher Hank Bearden placed his name in the portal last week.
Also Sunday, backup infielder Josh Stinson confirmed to UGASports that he has also placed his name in the portal. Stinson redshirted for the Bulldogs this year after playing in 17 games in 2021.
Neither Green nor Madliak saw any action with the Bulldogs this year.
A graduate of Carrollton High, Madliak hit .393 with eight home runs and 62 RBI as a senior with the Trojans. However, at Georgia, he was fourth on the depth chart behind Fernando Gonzalez, Corey Collins, and Shane Marshall, each of whom will return next year.
Green, a former standout at Sandy Creek, went 10-0 with a 0.81 ERA his senior year.
Bearden pitched in nine games last year for the Bulldogs, going 2-1 with a 12.42 ERA.
Last week, head coach Scott Stricklin told UGASports that he planned on being active in the transfer portal in an effort to find some additional arms. There are currently over 2,000 baseball players in the NCAA transfer portal.