Four baseball players in portal; one has a new home

Four Georgia baseball players have entered the NCAA transfer portal with one already finding a new home.

Sunday, freshman pitcher Glenn Green Jr. announced on Twitter that he was transferring to Memphis.

Also, UGASports confirmed that freshman catcher Bear Madliak has also placed his name in the transfer portal and plans to find another school.

Sophomore pitcher Hank Bearden placed his name in the portal last week.

Also Sunday, backup infielder Josh Stinson confirmed to UGASports that he has also placed his name in the portal. Stinson redshirted for the Bulldogs this year after playing in 17 games in 2021.

