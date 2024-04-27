There’s a new home run champion at Georgia and his name is Charlie Condon.

After tying both the single-season and career mark by Gordon Beckham in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, Condon made both records his own with a two-run homer in the top of the seventh of game two against Texas A&M.

Condon – projected by many to be the top pick in July’s Major League Draft – now has 29 home runs this season and 54 for his career.

Beckham, who became a first-round pick of the Chicago White Sox, held the old marks at 28 and 53, respectively.

Condon’s homer helped the Bulldogs (31-12, 10-11) secure a 5-4 win after losing the opener 19-9.

“It’s amazing,” Condon told David Johnston on Georgia’s postgame radio show. “With the path the last couple of years, the redshirt my freshman year … this is what I’ve worked for. It’s fun for it to pay off with a group like this. I love to be able to contribute with such a good group of great guys. It means a lot. We’re not done yet, but we’re going to keep on rolling and hopefully, there’s a couple more coming.”

It’s been quite the career for the former walk-on. He burst onto the scene last year, earning freshman All-SEC honors after a season that saw him hit .386 with 25 home runs and 61 RBI.