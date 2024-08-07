Here is the Aug. 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Starks' extra work

Part of Georgia co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson wishes he didn't tell safety Malaki Starks that he was planning to do an early morning run to lose some weight. Nonetheless, he's became impressed with star defensive back as a result.

"I told Malaki I was going to start running, and he was like, ‘OK, what time are you going to run?’” Robinson said. “I say 5:30. So, I get in at 5:30 and Malaki is in the dang indoor waiting on me.”

After that run concluded, Starks was ready to schedule the next one.

“He says ‘What time are you coming tomorrow, Coach?’ I said 5:30 again. Same thing,” Robinson said. “So, the next day my knee was bothering me a little bit, so I wasn’t going to run, but I wasn’t going to tell Malaki that. So, I get back home and I get a text about 10:30 or 11 and it’s Malaki going ‘What time we going, Coach?’”

Starks' commitment to better himself alongside his coach was impressive to Robinson.

“He’s straining, but it’s the same thing he does on the field,” Robinson said. “He's holding people accountable. I think that's one of his greatest traits. Yes, he's a good football player. Yes, he's a great ball hawk, all that kind of stuff. But at the end of the day, Malachi holds people accountable, and he holds himself accountable. That's why he's a good player.”

Expanding Walker's role

One of the bright spots in Georgia's SEC Championship loss to Alabama was how linebacker Jalon Walker played. Games like that are evidence for Georgia's coaching staff to get him more involved defensively this season.

Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann noted that his skill set needs to be taken advantage of in 2024.

"We have to expand his role because he's a talented player, and the best way to expand his role is to continue to develop him as a hybrid player and also, you know, maximizing his opportunities to do what he does best," Schumann said. "He's actually really improved in both areas, and the way he's attacked practice both from an effort and a leadership standpoint has been really impressive, so I'm excited about where he's going."

Also on UGASports

