PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'What time we going, Coach?'

Safety Malaki Starks. (Kathryn Skeean/UGASports.com)
Safety Malaki Starks. (Kathryn Skeean/UGASports.com)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the Aug. 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Starks' extra work

Part of Georgia co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson wishes he didn't tell safety Malaki Starks that he was planning to do an early morning run to lose some weight. Nonetheless, he's became impressed with star defensive back as a result.

"I told Malaki I was going to start running, and he was like, ‘OK, what time are you going to run?’” Robinson said. “I say 5:30. So, I get in at 5:30 and Malaki is in the dang indoor waiting on me.”

After that run concluded, Starks was ready to schedule the next one.

“He says ‘What time are you coming tomorrow, Coach?’ I said 5:30 again. Same thing,” Robinson said. “So, the next day my knee was bothering me a little bit, so I wasn’t going to run, but I wasn’t going to tell Malaki that. So, I get back home and I get a text about 10:30 or 11 and it’s Malaki going ‘What time we going, Coach?’”

Starks' commitment to better himself alongside his coach was impressive to Robinson.

“He’s straining, but it’s the same thing he does on the field,” Robinson said. “He's holding people accountable. I think that's one of his greatest traits. Yes, he's a good football player. Yes, he's a great ball hawk, all that kind of stuff. But at the end of the day, Malachi holds people accountable, and he holds himself accountable. That's why he's a good player.”

Expanding Walker's role

One of the bright spots in Georgia's SEC Championship loss to Alabama was how linebacker Jalon Walker played. Games like that are evidence for Georgia's coaching staff to get him more involved defensively this season.

Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann noted that his skill set needs to be taken advantage of in 2024.

"We have to expand his role because he's a talented player, and the best way to expand his role is to continue to develop him as a hybrid player and also, you know, maximizing his opportunities to do what he does best," Schumann said. "He's actually really improved in both areas, and the way he's attacked practice both from an effort and a leadership standpoint has been really impressive, so I'm excited about where he's going."

Also on UGASports

The UGASports practice report, which is available only to subscribers.

Key takeaways from Robinson's press conference.

Key takeaways from Schumann's press conference.

RBU on the Doak Walker Watch List

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QcmVzZWFzb24gV2F0Y2ggTGlzdCAtIPCdkIPwnZCo8J2QmvCdkKQg 8J2QlvCdkJrwnZCl8J2QpPCdkJ7wnZCrIPCdkIDwnZCw8J2QmvCdkKvwnZCd PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UcmV2b3JfRXRpZW5uZT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHJldm9yX0V0aWVubmU8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Rhd2dzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EYXdnczwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2F0UEptNDdsT0EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9hdFBKbTQ3bE9BPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3JnaWEgRm9vdGJhbGwg KEBHZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODIwODU1NjIzMzE3MTA2Nzc2 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCA2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Advertisement

The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise

Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.

Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net

Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvdGhlLW15cGVyZmVjdGZyYW5jaGlzZS1kYWlseS1yZWNhcC13aGF0LXRp bWUtd2UtZ29pbmctY29hY2gtIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ1Z2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3Ml MkZ0aGUtbXlwZXJmZWN0ZnJhbmNoaXNlLWRhaWx5LXJlY2FwLXdoYXQtdGlt ZS13ZS1nb2luZy1jb2FjaC0mYzU9MjAyMjczMzE2MCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=