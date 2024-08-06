Glenn Schumann has built one of the most talented inside linebacker groups in college football.

Georgia's defensive coordinator also oversees the position in the heart of the defense. Thanks to stellar recruiting, the Bulldogs have linebacker talent that is second to none.

At the top of the heap is senior Smael Mondon, who is currently working his way back from a foot injury.

"Smael is doing a great job in his rehab," Schumann said. "I would say he's exactly on track. He was moving around really well yesterday. We have a plan for him. He's following the plan with the maturity you'd expect from a guy with his experience level as both a player and in age."

Mondon's absence creates more reps for two players who shined as freshmen last year.

CJ Allen stepped up due to injuries at the position and excelled, finishing fifth on the team with 41 total tackles. After recovering from a knee injury suffered in fall camp, Raylen Wilson also showed flashes of excellence as well.

"CJ and Raylen, they really benefited from this spring, having the opportunity to take over heightened leadership roles and in bowl prep," Schumann said. "They've only grown from that. I think you've seen increased confidence in them. Those guys are really mature beyond their years in terms of how they prepare. They've been growing every day, and I'm excited about how they're going to play this year."

There are also a pair of wild cards for the Bulldogs at inside linebacker.

One is Troy Bowles, who appeared in five games as a reserve last season.

"Troy did a really good job attacking his physical development this offseason," Schumann said. "Also, he really didn’t play much linebacker coming into college. There’s the development as a linebacker and then the physical development. I think he’s done a really good job in that regard. Obviously his skill set in the past being a guy who played DB, it helps. He has a unique coverage skill set that as we continue to grow him as a backer, he has the opportunity to be a really good player.”

The other X-factor is Jalon Walker. The Class of 2022 signee has flashed both as a traditional inside linebacker and a situational pass rusher in his Georgia career, but he hasn't truly found a permanent home.

Schumann said the coaches have responsibilities to do what's best both for the team as a whole and for players as individuals. They are doing both as they try to get the most out of Walker's talents.

"We have to expand his role because he's a talented player, and the best way to expand his role is to continue to develop him as a hybrid player and also, you know, maximizing his opportunities to do what he does best," Schumann said. "He's actually really improved in both areas, and the way he's attacked practice both from an effort and a leadership standpoint has been really impressive, so I'm excited about where he's going."

Once again, Schumann signed a stellar inside linebacker group in the Class of 2024. That unit will provide depth to a group that will once again be among the nation's best this fall.