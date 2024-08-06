Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann met with the media on August 6. Here are the highlights from his media availability.

Schumann said playbook install has been heavy, an intentional action as they try to challenge the players. It's not overload, but it's about making sure all sides can communicate.

Schumann has always respected new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Travaris Robinson. Will Muschamp, whose opinion Schumann values highly, vouched for him. Both he and Donte Williams have brought a ton of energy and embraced the expectations of being at Georgia.

Smael Mondon is doing a great job and is "on track" in his rehab. He's handling it like Schumann would expect from a veteran.

CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson benefitted from this spring. They are taking on more of a leadership role and are playing with more confidence and maturity.

Schumann is looking forward to the defensive line taking the next step as the team works more and more in pads.

On Jalon Walker, Schumann said the coaches have two responsibilites - doing what's best for the team as a whole, but also to each player to put them in the best position to have a career in football after Georgia. With Walker, "We have to expand his role because he's a talented player." The best way to do that is continuing to develop him as a hybrid player while also increasing opportunities to do what he does best. Schumann said he has improved in all aspects of his game and has been very impressive in how he attacks practice.

Schumann said that the style of defense Georgia plays gives the staff chances to cross-train guys like Mykel Williams as well as guys in other positions. As the players have matured and learned more and more, they can take on more. That makes it easier to play them in different roles. Guys that can do different things need to be highlights. Schumann believes he will affect games in a variety of ways.

On outside linebackers, Schumann said there is "utmost respect" for Chaz Chambliss in that room. Chambliss has been a "better version of himself" this offseason. That sums up the room, according to Schumann. There have been guys who last year who were good in one area who are now expanding their game. Schumann recalled Robert Beal covering Emeka Egbuka on wheel routes in the Peach Bowl. He said each player has attacked their own weaknesses this offseason and worked to be more well-rounded, specifically mentioning Gabe Harris, Sam M'Pemba, and Quintavius Johnson.

The whole corner room is still competing. There are many young players, based on experience, age, or both. Schumann said you have to be able to cover man-to-man as well as take on perimeter blocks, especially in modern college football. The corners will be better as they continue to get tougher and tougher.

Schumann said players who are successful early can often attribute it to maturity and preparation in terms of being a pro every day. Schumann said KJ Bolden has been extremely mature since he's been at Georgia. That maturity has impressed Schumann in a big way. That, paired with ability, gives you a chance to be a good player.

Defensive transfer Xzavier McLeod has been very active and moves very well for his size. He needs to show up in the run game, anchoring double teams and the like.

Freshman corner Ellis Robinson's approach "has been what it needs to be" when it comes to fall camp. Schumann said it's a lot for freshmen to take in, but Robinson has attacked his personal conditioning and everything else needed to make him the best player he can be.

Schumann said an underrated aspect of playing at Georgia is the people you learn with as a younger player. He specifically mentioned Joenel Aguero learning from Tykee Smith, Kamari Lassiter, and Javon Bullard in his first season. Schumann believes Aguero has grown up a lot in his ability to always do what he's been asked to do. He has matured a lot in the past year and it's showing up on the field.