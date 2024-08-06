Georgia co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Travaris Robinson met with the media on August 6. Here are the highlights from his first press conference as a Bulldog coach.

Robinson said some core values of organizations have carried over from Alabama. But he also noted that Kirby Smart has expounded on those ideals in building the Georgia program. Robinson has also been with Will Muschamp for years at multiple different stops. He said Muschamp has assisted him in everything he has done in his career. Robinson noted Muschamp wanted to pass the torch to someone who could run things like he did, leading he and Smart to target Robinson. Robinson also joked that Muschamp is still breathing down his neck and bothering him all the time.

With all the defensive backs coaches in the building, Robinson joked that "it's like an AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) clinic" every day. He has known new defensive backs coach Donte Williams for a long time, saying he's a personable guy with a lot of energy, a great coach, and a relentless recruiter.

Robinson said he talks with his kids about Malaki Starks, saying he's a person he wants his kids to be like. He told a story about how he told Starks he was going to start running and Starks was waiting on him in the indoor facility for him the first couple of days. When Robinson held out of a day, Starks still texted him asking what time they were going. Robinson said Starks does the same things on the field in terms of holding people accountable, which is one of his biggest strengths and why he's a great player.

On star Joenel Aguero, Robinson noted that he recruited him and some other guys in the secondary to Alabama. He knew Aguero was explosive and had great coverage ability. Robinson thought he did a great job in the spring and is processing through camp, learning what the defense does and how to do it consistently. Robinson said that Aguero has taken the "assume nothing" mantra to heart.

Robinson said the freshmen are doing a good job. Freshman safety KJ Bolden is doing a good job with the reps he's getting, benefiting from being an early enrollee. Things in fall camp aren't as new to him, so that gives him some confidence. As for the corners, Robinson said they have a chance to be very good. But they are also learning while going against some of the best athletes in the country.

As for playing freshmen in the secondary, Robinson said it's tough because the margin of error is so small. Unlike other spots, mistakes most often lead directly to seven points. But he added that players have been able to do it everywhere he's been.

Robinson noted that he has had to prepare against Carson Beck and Georgia's offense in a real game, so he understands how challenging it is for other defenses. He also joked that he talks a lot of trash to Beck in practice, but Beck does a good job of handling it and responding to it.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is the most competitive guy Robinson has ever met. He believes Bobo has implemented more motions than he had when they worked together at South Carolina in 2020. Robinson said it's very important to do those things in today's football because the key is to make the defense talk and make a mistake. The best ways to do that are by going fast and using motion.