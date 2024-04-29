Here is the April 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

McConkey's time on the scout team

Ladd McConkey couldn't have landed in a better position in the NFL draft. With the Los Angeles Chargers trading Keenan Allen and releasing Mike Williams this offseason, there should be plenty of opportunities or McConkey to see the field immediately.

That scenario will be different than what he encountered upon his arrival to Georgia as a three-star recruit with offers only to Georgia, Vanderbilt, Army, UT-Chattanooga and Jacksonville State.

When McConkey came to Athens he redshirted and spent his first season on the scout team. However, McConkey said that decision was pivotal to his career development.

"I felt like I was killing them, I felt like I could play," McConkey said. "But, looking back now, it was probably the best decision for me, redshirting, at the time. In practice, going against first-round defensive guys, when I was doing it then, I was like, 'If I get a shot, I'm going to run with it and never look back.'"

The Chargers believe McConkey can play both inside and outside at receiver. McConkey said he's ready to get going with his new team.

"Just excited to get up there and meet all of the guys and get to work, honestly," McConkey said. "I've been waiting, I feel like it's been so long, just trying to figure out where I'm going to be at. Now that it's here, it's time to get to work."

Taylor hoping for UGA offer

2025 linebacker Chase Taylor said it would "mean a lot" if Georgia comes through with a scholarship offer soon. Thus far, Taylor holds offers from Clemson, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan and Tennessee.

Although the Bulldogs haven't offered, Taylor said co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann has been in touch with him regularly.

"Coach Schu does a great job with the linebackers," Taylor said. "UGA is a (school) I'm interested in. I want to talk to him more and of course, want to know what Georgia has to offer."

New home run king

With a two-run bomb against Texas A&M, Charlie Condon became Georgia's leader in single-season (29) and all-time (54) home runs. Tied with Gordon Beckham entering Sunday, Condon's deep shot put him atop the lists.

“It’s amazing,” Condon told David Johnston on Georgia’s postgame radio show. “With the path the last couple of years, the redshirt my freshman year … this is what I’ve worked for. It’s fun for it to pay off with a group like this. I love to be able to contribute with such a good group of great guys. It means a lot. We’re not done yet, but we’re going to keep on rolling and hopefully, there’s a couple more coming.”

