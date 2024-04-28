ATLANTA - This spring will be a big one for Chase Taylor.

The 2025 linebacker has picked up offers from schools such as Clemson, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan, and Tennessee. Other schools are keeping tabs on Taylor's recruitment as well.

Georgia is one program that hasn't offered yet. But if all goes according to Taylor's plan, that could change in the coming weeks.

"It would mean a lot," Taylor said. "They win a lot, so it would definitely mean a lot. They would definitely go up top."