After realizing a lifelong dream, Ladd McConkey had time for jokes.

The former Georgia receiver went to the Los Angeles Chargers with the 34th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In an interview afterward, a reporter asked McConkey if he'd been recruited by Michigan-turned-Charger head coach Jim Harbaugh coming out of high school.

"No, sir. Not too many people did, though, so it's all good, no hard feelings," McConkey quipped.

Of course, that's all part of the story for McConkey at this point.

McConkey came to Georgia without the fanfare of many of his teammates. He mentioned the five schools that earned his official visits: UT-Chattanooga, Jacksonville State, Army, Georgia, and Vanderbilt. His recruitment, in his own words, was "kind of all over the spectrum."

McConkey spent his first year in Athens on the scout team, an experience that proved pivotal in his career.

"I felt like I was killing them, I felt like I could play," McConkey said. "But, looking back now, it was probably the best decision for me, redshirting, at the time. In practice, going against first-round defensive guys, when I was doing it then, I was like, 'If I get a shot, I'm going to run with it and never look back.'"

That he did, as McConkey became an integral part of Georgia's success over the past three seasons.

McConkey then moved up draft boards thanks to strong performances at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine. The Chargers fell in love with his abilities, trading up to select him at No. 34.

"That is just a little bit of extra motivation," McConkey said. "They want me, they came up and got me, so I'm going to give everything that I have to them and make sure that it is worth it."

The Chargers think McConkey can play both inside and outside receiver. McConkey himself said he feels he can play wherever his new team needs him. He added that he believes he can put extra muscle on if needed, but he also wants to keep his quickness and speed, above all.

More than anything, McConkey is just ready to once again take his shot at the big time.

"Just excited to get up there and meet all of the guys and get to work, honestly," McConkey said. "I've been waiting, I feel like it's been so long, just trying to figure out where I'm going to be at. Now that it's here, it's time to get to work."