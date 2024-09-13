The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UK's confidence in Brock Vandagriff

Here is the Sept. 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Confidence in Vandagriff?

Anthony Dasher caught up with CatsIllustrated's Justin Rowland for his take on where things stand with Kentucky. The Wildcats are on the heels of an embarrassing 31-6 loss to South Carolina.

Following the loss, Dasher asked Rowland about the Kentucky fan base's confidence level in quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who spent his first three years in college at Georgia.

“I don't think there's a lot of confidence from the fan base right now," Rowland said. "He was banged up some, so we'll have to wait and see what that means for this Saturday. But a lot of the goodwill that was built up due to his impressive improvisation and playmaking ability against Southern Miss was squandered as fans watched him clearly uncomfortable in the pocket and very off the mark on throws.”

Rowland also said that much of the problem last Saturday had to do with Kentucky's inability to protect Vandagriff.

“South Carolina dominated up front. Going in, we knew they had a front seven that could cause some issues for good teams," Rowland said. "After watching those four quarters on Saturday it doesn't look like Kentucky is a very good team. The hope has to be they were just woefully unprepared and a shell of what they're really capable of. The offensive line could not protect Brock Vandagriff and he did not respond well to all the pressure in the backfield. Nobody saw that coming. That game was probably the biggest 'must win' on the schedule especially having lost to South Carolina two years in a row. Now everyone's searching for answers and recalibrating expectations.”

Working to flip a Georgia Tech commit

Georgia continues to pursue offensive lineman Damola Ajidahun, who is presently committed to Georgia Tech.

Although Ajidahun said he's not decommitting, offensive line coach Stacy Searels and assistant Edmund Kugbila have been contacting him consistently.

"Coach Searels, man. He's just a great guy and a great coach. I can just tell he loves what he does," Ajidahun said. "He's also really passionate. Just seeing him develop a lot of guys [is great]. He also brags about the guys he develops. He's great as a person and as a coach."

