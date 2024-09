POOLER, Ga. - LaDamion Guyton's life is different now.

One year ago, Guyton held just a couple of Power Five offers as he played his freshman season of high school football. Now the Savannah Christian standout is one of the top recruits in the 2027 class with offers from coast to coast.

The first of those offers came from the in-state Bulldogs. Guyton holds Georgia in high regard as his recruitment gets more serious.