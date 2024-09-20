The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA seeks 'to execute the plays better'

Here is the Sept. 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Working on execution

With an ever-important bye arriving ahead of next week's showdown against Alabama, Georgia has been working on improving the missteps it made in last Saturday's 13-12 win over Kentucky.

Running back Trevor Etienne noted that the Bulldogs did not do a good job executing the plays that were called against the Wildcats.

“You know, we just want to execute the plays better. I mean, there is no perfect play, but there is perfect execution of the play,” Etienne said. “I mean, if we can come out there and execute every play, you know, to the best we can, that'll put our team in a better situation.”

Earlier this week, head coach Kirby Smart said that the communication between the offensive line was not up to its usual standard, which is something the group will seek to improve. That is even more vital now that guard Tate Ratledge is out following tightrope surgery.

Following the close victory, Smart said that Georgia's offense is a better unit than what it displayed.

“We never found any rhythm the whole night, and that’s disappointing because we’re a better offense than what we showed tonight,” Smart said.

Next man up

With Ratledge out for the time being, Micah Morris is expected to see the bulk of the reps at right guard. Morris has seen extensive playing time rotating with the offensive line during his time at Georgia.

“We play Micah a lot. So, we have three guards that play. That's why we do that because there's a chance of injury and we play three guys (Ratledge, Morris, Dylan Fairchild),” Smart said. “So, I didn't see a lot different with him going out. Micah stepped in (after Ratledge went out) and played. Micah probably had to play more than he typically does, and he and Dylan did a good job.”

However, if the Bulldogs feel like Monroe Freeling is the next best offensive lineman on the roster, they could insert him at right tackle and move Xavier Truss to guard.

Regardless of who plays, Smart knows that the unit will have to be a lot sharper against Alabama than it was against Kentucky.

“Our offensive line, when you look across the country in three years, it's hard to find teams that have cut one loose, like didn't block somebody. That's just rare for us because we have a very experienced offensive line. They see every pressure known to man from us,” Smart said. “That's something that we usually do well; pick those things up. And they really did that well in the game. There was a couple of times we didn't, and we've got to do a better job of that.”

Also on UGASports

Jaylan Morgan is ready for Georgia's hard coaching.

Silas Demary Jr.'s return was a bigger deal than you might think.

With Georgia's bye, Dawgs to watch in the NFL on Sunday