With Ratledge out, offensive line has some work to do

Losing a veteran like right guard Tate Ratledge didn’t do Georgia any favors, but at least the Bulldogs have a ready replacement in mind.

Camden County native Micah Morris has extensive experience rotating in and out with Dylan Fairchild.

With Ratledge out, Morris is expected to handle the bulk of the reps until Ratledge recovers from tightrope surgery.

“We play Micah a lot. So, we have three guards that play. That's why we do that because there's a chance of injury and we play three guys (Morris, Fairchild, and Ratledge),” Smart said. “So, I didn't see a lot different with him going out. Micah stepped in (after Ratledge went out) and played. Micah probably had to play more than he typically does, and he and Dylan did a good job.”

Linebacker Chaz Chambliss believes Morris will integrate seamlessly into the starting role.

“I think Micah has always worked hard,” he said. “That interior line we have is first of, huge, powerful, and fast, so I don’t think there will be any change. He just has to step into that role and prepare.”

There are other options.

Freshman Daniel Calhoun has worked as the second-team right guard since the end of spring and has played sparingly in two of Georgia’s first three games

The Bulldogs could also opt to move right tackle Xavier Truss inside. Truss has experience playing guard for Georgia, should sophomore Monroe Freeling be moved to right tackle.

Ratledge’s absence also means the rotation behind starter center Jared Wilson will have a different look.

The job of top backup to Wilson now belongs to Drew Bobo, with true freshman Malachi Toliver moving up a spot.

“Drew is there, and you want to have three centers at all times. Malachi Toliver's done a great job, the young kid. We made him into a center when he first got here. He's gotten to the point that he's serviceable,” Smart said. “He can go in, compete. He's still a true freshman. We've got a couple of other guys out there in the last two days snapping so we've got some help there. You always want to have three. You've got to have three. We want to have three ready. We've got two that we really feel solid about, and then we'll have a third one here in the next couple of days based on what we're doing.”

With Alabama up next, Georgia’s offensive line has plenty of work to do.

The Bulldogs were unable to dominate the line of scrimmage against Kentucky, not only struggling to open holes for the running backs but protecting quarterback Carson Beck.

Georgia’s seven allowed quarterback pressures equaled the combined total for the first two games against Clemson and Tennessee Tech.

“Our offensive line, when you look across the country in three years, it's hard to find teams that have cut one loose, like didn't block somebody. That's just rare for us because we have a very experienced offensive line. They see every pressure known to man from us,” Smart said. “That's something that we usually do well; pick those things up. And they really did that well in the game. There was a couple of times we didn't, and we've got to do a better job of that.”