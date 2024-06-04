Here is the June 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

UGA builds a connection with Wynn

Defensive lineman Kevin Wynn came away impressed with Georgia following his recent official visit. Georgia's family atmosphere stood out to Wynn, noting just how close the coaches and players on the roster were with one another.

"(The visit) gave me more time to hang with the players and get to talk to the coaching staff and to build a better connection than I already had," Wynn said. "Those people at Georgia are like a brotherhood, man. They're close with each other. They've got a great bond and are fun to be around. You wouldn't expect them to all be like that, but they care for each other."

Wynn got to spend some time with both head coach Kirby Smart and defensive line coach Tray Scott. The two coaches explained how Wynn would fit in if he were to commit to the program.

"With me playing D-Line, I'm undersized because everyone else is 6-foot-5, 6-foot-7, or something like that. They like me because I'm very twitchy and fast, but I'm also strong and can play anywhere on the line," Wynn said. "They could use all the way from a 7-tech to a nose guard if they need me to because I am very versatile. They don't have many people that are twitchy and fast. They've got stalky (guys) who are very big. Gap players, really."

Georgia makes Brooks' top three

Offensive lineman Nick Brooks has been decommitted from Iowa since Nov. 7, 2023. Since, Georgia has made a ton of progress and is now in the 6-foot-8 prospect's top three.

Offensive line coach Stacy Searels' track record of developing NFL linemen has stood out.

"His message to me is stay grinding and come be a Dawg so I can get to the NFL and be developed by one of the best," Brooks said. "Coach (Searels)has put so many linemen in the league. That's probably the coolest thing."

