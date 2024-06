Nick Brooks is a big target for Georgia in a couple of different ways.

The Iowa native measures in at 6-foot-8 and over 350 pounds. As you might expect, the Bulldogs view Brooks as a future offensive tackle.

But Brooks also feels like a priority target in Athens. An official visit from May 31-June 2 only reinforced that feeling.

"The biggest thing I took in is that I'm a big target on their list," Brooks said.