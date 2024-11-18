The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Throw the ball, Bobo

Here is the Nov. 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Throw the ball, Bobo

For years, dating back to the Mark Richt regime, fans have often -- more so in jest -- shouted a familiar phrase about offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

"Run the ball, Bobo."

With the run game nearly nonexistent for most of this season, Bobo has turned to the air much more frequently. Anthony Dasher noted that in Saturday's 31-17 win over Tennessee, Bobo called a great game that relied on quarterback Carson Beck to attack the Tennessee secondary.

Beck finished the game with 347 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

“'Run the ball Bobo' has been a running joke for years, but Saturday, Bobo showed that he does know a thing or two about the passing game and called one of the more aggressive schemes you’ll see," Dasher wrote. "Arian Smith dropped the long pass on the game’s first play, but the fact it was called at all quickly showed Tennessee that the Bulldogs had a different plan of attack in mind.

"Another criticism of Bobo has been that sometimes he doesn’t utilize players’ strengths to the best of their ability. All we saw Saturday was 10 different players catch passes and keep rolling when one of his most trusted receivers – Dillon Bell – left the game with an ankle injury."

Dasher also noted the reason there has been so much uproar about a team that is now 8-2 and in position to reach the College Football Playoff as long as it defeats both Massachusetts and Georgia Tech in the next two weeks.

"The moment that standard isn’t met, we want to know the reasons, and dammit, when solutions aren’t immediately found, let’s bench the culprits and fire the men responsible for their failures," Dasher wrote. "While some may laugh or even become irritated when normal rational human beings lose their mind in this regard, it’s called passion. It’s why college football is popular and why fans live and die with their teams."

Film Don't Lie