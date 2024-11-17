By the Numbers - Georgia vs Tennessee

0 – Carson Beck had zero interceptions in the game after throwing 12 in his previous six games.

0 – Georgia's offensive line allowed zero sacks on Saturday after allowing a season-high five in the previous game against Ole Miss.

1 – Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava completed one pass downfield for 15 or more yards against Georgia.

2 – Nate Frazier had a two-yard touchdown rush late in the game. It was his third straight game with a rushing touchdown.

2 – For the second time in three games, Chaz Chambliss led the Dawgs with two sacks. He shares the team lead the 5.5 this season.

2 – Oscar Delp had a career-high two touchdown receptions in the game. He entered the game with zero touchdown catches this season.

4 – Josh Heupel has been Tennessee’s head coach for 49 games. Four of the eight lowest point totals by the Volunteers in that stretch have come against the Bulldogs.

4x10+ - Georgia had four drives in the game that went for ten or more plays, including one in the fourth quarter lasting 12 plays and 92 yards eating up 6:41 of clock. Last week against the Rebels, the Bulldogs had one drive that went over ten plays.

4-for-12/21-for-28 – Carson Beck started the game completing four of his first 12 passes. He completed 21 of his final 28 passes including 10 of his last 11.

5 – Ben Yorusek had a season-high five receptions for the Bulldogs. The Stanford transfer had four receptions this season entering Saturday.

5 – The Dawg defense registered five sacks on Saturday night. It was the second time this season it had five or more sacks (seven at Texas).

5.5 – Jalon Walker had one sack on Saturday to increase his total to 5.5

7 – On Tennessee’s last offensive play, Chris Cole recovered the first fumble of his career. It was Georgia’s seventh fumble recovery of the season.

8 – Georgia has won eight straight contests against Tennessee. The Volunteers have not scored more than 21 points in any of those eight meetings (the fewest the Bulldogs have scored in that time was 27).

8 – Three Bulldogs shared the team lead in total tackles against the Vols. Smael Mondon Jr, KJ Bolden, and Jalon Walker each had eight.

8 – The Bulldogs converted eight of 14 third-down conversion attempts.

10/130/2 – The three Georgia tight ends (Yurosek, Delp and Lawson Luckie) caught a combined ten passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

15-3 – The Bulldogs are 15-3 in the Smart era when following a loss.

20-9 – Kirby Smart is 20-9 against AP Top ten teams as Georgia’s head coach. The .690 winning percentage is the fourth highest among all head coaches (minimum 15 games) since the AP Poll began in the mid-1930s.

21 – Dylan Sampson of Tennessee did go for 101 yards on the ground against Georgia and added his 21st rushing touchdown of the season. He is one of eight SEC players to reach 21 touchdown rushes in one season.

29 – Georgia extended its home-winning streak and school-record to 29 games.

29-23-2 – Georgia holds the lead in the series against Tennessee at 29 wins to 23 losses with two ties. Following the 1999 matchup, the Volunteers led the series 17-10-2

50 – This season’s Georgia senior class has won 50 games. It ties for the most ever by a Georgia senior class with last season’s group.

347 – Beck threw for 347 yards on Saturday night. It was the ninth time he has thrown for 300 or more yards in a game. That is the third most by a Georgia quarterback all-time.

573 – Beck now has 573 completions in his career. On Saturday, he passed Matthew Stafford and now sits sixth all-time on Georgia’s career list.

7,262 – After Saturday’s game, Beck passed over the 7,000 career-yard mark. He is just the seventh Bulldog ever to reach that total.