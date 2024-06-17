Here is the June 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Close to home

One potential draw to Georgia for four-star defensive end Julius Holly is how close the campus is to his family. Growing up in Alpharetta, Holly wouldn't have to travel far to play college football if he were to choose the Bulldogs.

That's also appealing to his parents.

"They love Georgia, the proximity, being in-state, an hour-drive from home," Holly said. "They love how close I would be."

Holly recently took an official visit, which allowed him to spend time with the Georgia coaching staff. Holly mentioned how he's a fan of head coach Kirby Smart's coaching style.

"They're a top contender," Holly said. "Obviously, they're in-state, but I've been out there multiple times. Even though I just got the offer a few weeks ago, I've been in contact with Georgia since my sophomore year. We've been chopping it up and going out there, they're a high school for me."

'Freak of nature'

Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton spoke highly of his player Todd Robinson, who he said can do just about anything on a football field.

"(Todd) is a freak of nature. There's a lot he can do. He reminds me of a kid I coached a while back named Jammie Robinson, who is now with the Carolina Panthers," Felton said. "We asked Jammie to do a lot, and we have asked Todd to play quarterback, but he can also play cornerback, running back, and wide receiver. He does anything I ask him to do. He's a very good, explosive athlete."

Felton also said that Georgia is getting a player with the kind of intangibles that top teams covet.

"(Georgia) is getting a great leader on Todd. They're also getting a kid who will work hard day-in-and-day-out," Felton said. "He just works hard. He's been through trials and tribulations in his life, but he's risen up from it. They're getting a leader and a very explosive athlete. His drive is beyond everybody else's and he's self-motivated to great."

Also on UGASports

Catching up with former UGA receiver Michael Bennett.

What to look for during fall camp with Jalon Walker.

What Savo Drezgic's commitment means to the Georgia basketball program.

'Crootin