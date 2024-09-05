Here is the Sept. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Jones' value

During his spot on the weekly SEC teleconference, head coach Kirby Smart took some time to highlight the play of running back Cash Jones and how valuable he's been to the Georgia program.

Jones originally walked on en route to becoming a contributor both on special teams and in the running game.

“It just shows you the value of walk-ons,” Smart said. “I think it's been discussed ad nauseum and for a long time about the value that walk-ons bring to your organization, the opportunity that it presents for kids to go out and overcome all obstacles and show everybody that they were wrong about them. (Jones) has done that in terms of the amount of recruiting he had coming out.”

Smart brought up the fact that in the NIL era, there has been talk of eventually getting rid of walk-ons. Smart thinks that would be disastrous because of players like Jones.

“It’s unfortunate that in this new model, we're going to be looking at the possibility of not having stories like that and that hurts me because there's so many great stories like him. That'll be hard to come by now,” Smart said. “But he is a tremendous kid, sets a great example, and has made himself into a really high-quality SEC football player. People don't see what he does without the ball. I mean, he had three of the best reps we've ever had on punt return in the game that nobody even talks about. He's really special.”

These aren't your father's linebackers at Georgia

When it comes to recruiting linebackers, things have changed in the modern era of college football.

A decade or so ago, the order of tangible qualities would have been size, speed, toughness, and ability to read keys. These days, it's a bit different.

"Now it goes speed, intelligence, space player, size," Smart said. "It just changes the order. It's a priority to have length. It's a priority to be able to match up and play in space. You've got to be able to run, cover down. I mean, you're in conflict every play. You've got this gap, but you've also got to play the bubble. You've got to see counters, pulls, RPOs. It's absolutely insane how much you have to defend now compared to 2012."

