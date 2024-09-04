At FanDuel Sportsbook, Georgia opened as a 53.5 -point favorite over visiting Tennessee Tech with a point total of 62.5 . It would mark the most the Bulldogs have ever been favored in a game (beginning in the 1950s), just edging out when UGA was a 53-point favorite over Nicholls in 2016.

Matchup: Georgia is 1-0 straight up and 1-0 against the spread (ATS) this season. Tennessee Tech lost its season opener to Middle Tennessee, 32-25, but covered as 23.5-point underdogs.

Trends: Although Kirby Smart is a solid 55.5% ATS for his career as Georgia’s head coach, that includes just 5-17-1 when favored by 29-plus points (including 0-7 vs. FCS opponents). Tennessee Tech had dropped three in a row ATS vs. FBS foes before last Saturday’s cover.

History: The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles have faced each other twice in history. Most recently in 2009, Georgia defeated Tennessee Tech, 38-0, as a 42-point favorite.